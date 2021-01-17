Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Tottenham and England midfielder Dele Alli, 24, is "pushing" for a move to French champions Paris St-Germain but negotiations are proving difficult. (Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, on Twitter) external-link

West Ham United are weighing up a move for 26-year-old French striker Gaetan Laborde, who plays for Montpellier. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Barcelona acting president Carles Tusquets suggested signing Manchester City and Spain defender Eric Garcia, 20, for 8m euros (£7.1m) to the club's three presidential candidates, but any move could not go ahead as not all of them were in agreement. (Marca) external-link

Tanguy Ndombele How has Tottenham midfielder gone from Spurs outcast to key player?

Netherlands forward Memphis Depay, 26, says that he and Lyon team-mate Houssem Aouar, 22, want to move to "one of the top three clubs in the world". Depay has been linked with Barcelona, while French midfielder Aouar was reported to be a target for Arsenal. (Canal+) external-link

Fulham boss Scott Parker says he wants to get "players in" and would like to get the club's transfer business done "early" in the January transfer window. (Evening Standard) external-link

Marseille manager Andre Villas-Boas has confirmed that French midfielder Morgan Sanson is a target for English teams, with Arsenal, Aston Villa, Tottenham and West Ham having been linked with the 26-year-old. (Mail) external-link

Inter Milan director Beppe Marotta says the Serie A side are financially stable but will not be making "any investments" during the January transfer window. (Sky Sport Italia, in Italian) external-link

Hull City manager Grant McCann says English striker Keane Lewis-Potter is not for sale, despite talks over a new deal for the 19-year-old reaching an impasse. (Yorkshire Post) external-link