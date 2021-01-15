Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester United are prepared to rival Chelsea for West Ham's English midfielder Declan Rice, 22, next summer. (ESPN) external-link

AC Milan want an option to buy Chelsea and England centre-back Fikayo Tomori if they sign him on loan this month. The Italian side would pay about £26m for the 23-year-old. (Guardian) external-link

Chelsea's English midfielder Danny Drinkwater, 30, is about to sign a loan deal with Turkish side Kasimpasa, having struggled at Stamford Bridge since his £35m move from Leicester in 2017. (Mail) external-link

Pep Guardiola says Spain centre-back Eric Garcia could leave Manchester City in the January transfer window. The 20-year-old, whose deal ends in the summer, is wanted by former club Barcelona. (Sky Sports) external-link

The three Barcelona presidential candidates have agreed to delay the election from 24 January to 7 March after new Covid-19 measures were introduced to the region. (AS) external-link

That delay could mean Barcelona may have to wait until Garcia's contract expires in the summer to sign him, with the club also unable to afford a transfer fee for their former academy player in January. (Marca) external-link

Bayern Munich have approached Real Madrid about signing Brazil defender Eder Militao, 22, as a potential replacement for Austria international David Alaba, 30, who seems to be on the verge of joining the Spanish side. (Goal) external-link

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone is keen on a move for Arsenal and France forward Alexandre Lacazette, with the 29-year-old's relationship with Gunners boss Mikel Arteta under strain. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

There are three contenders to sign Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun, 19, on a pre-contract agreement this month, though the Gunners still hope the English forward changes his mind and decides to sign a new deal. (Guardian) external-link

Everton are interested in a loan deal for Bayern Munich's 19-year-old Dutch striker Joshua Zirkzee, with a possible option to buy. (Mail) external-link

Championship side Bournemouth are ready to offer former Arsenal and West Ham midfielder Jack Wilshere, 29, a contract. The England international has been training with the Cherries for the past three weeks. (Talksport) external-link

Marseille are in talks with Napoli over a deal for 26-year-old Poland striker Arkadiusz Milik, who is also wanted by Juventus and Atletico Madrid. (Goal) external-link

West Brom are interested in a deal for Galatasaray and Senegal striker Mbaye Diagne, 29. (Sky Sports) external-link

Celtic's Scottish defender Cameron Harper, 19, is in advanced talks with New York Red Bulls over a pre-contract. (Herald and Times Sport) external-link

Fenerbahce have signed 23-year-old Nigerian midfielder Bright Osayi-Samuel from QPR. (Goal) external-link