Chelsea are prepared to break their transfer record to sign Borussia Dortmund's Erling Braut Haaland, 20, this summer, despite the Norway striker's €75m (£66.6m) release clause not becoming active until 2022. (The Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Paris St-Germain sporting director Leonardo insists the club remain keen to sign Argentina playmaker Lionel Messi, 33, whose contract ends with Barcelona this summer. (Sport) external-link

PSG expect a decision this week on their bid to sign Tottenham and England midfielder Dele Alli, 24. (Mirror) external-link

AC Milan technical director Paolo Maldini says a loan move for Chelsea's England defender Fikayo Tomori, 23, is close but could still yet fall through. (Sky Sports) external-link

Real Madrid have agreed a deal to sign Bayern Munich's Austria defender David Alaba, 28, in the summer. (Marca) external-link

Manchester United's England midfielder Jesse Lingard, 28, linked with Tottenham, West Ham, Marseille and Inter amongst others, is keen to on a move but manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reluctant to let him leave this month. (ESPN) external-link

Ralph Hasenhuttl has insisted "life will go on" if England striker Danny Ings leaves Southampton for a bigger club this summer because the Saints cannot afford the 28-year-old's contract demands. (Mirror) external-link

Arsenal would need to offer £40-50m to tempt Norwich into selling Argentine midfielder Emi Buendia, 24. (Sky Sports) external-link

Liverpool and Egypt forward Mohamed Salah, 28, linked with Real Madrid, has hinted he would be happy to stay Anfield beyond the end of his current contract in 2023, but insists his future is "in the hands of the club". (90 Min) external-link

Derby have angered Manchester City by blocking Pep Guardiola's attempt to sign Scott Carson on a permanent deal, because of the Championship club's insistence on collecting a loan fee for the 35-year-old English goalkeeper this month. (Mail) external-link

Galatasaray and Senegal striker Mbaye Diagne, 29, is on the list of strikers West Brom are interested in signing this month. (Express & Star) external-link

Newcastle's former England forward Andy Carroll, 32, is not on West Brom's wanted list, manager Sam Allardyce insists. (Talksport) external-link

West Ham have made a bid for Sevilla's Morocco forward Youssef En-Nesyri, 23. (The Athletic - subscription required) external-link

AC Milan and West Ham have enquired about a move for Barcelona's out-of-favour Spanish left-back Junior Firpo, 24. (ESPN) external-link

The future of Borussia Dortmund's English winger Jadon Sancho, 20, is unlikely to be resolved this month but a move could materialise in the summer. (Sky Sports) external-link

Fulham failed in a shock move for their former striker Moussa Dembele before the 24-year-old Frenchman joined Atletico Madrid on loan from Lyon last week. (Football Insider) external-link

Manchester United have received interest from clubs interested in taking Wales midfielder Dylan Levitt, 20, and English centre-back Teden Mengi, 18, on loan until the end of the season. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Crystal Palace are considering a move for Mainz's French striker Jean-Philippe Mateta, 23. (Independent) external-link

Several leading clubs are believed to be monitoring Chelsea's England Under-20 midfielder Marcel Lewis, 19, who is out of contract in the summer but has yet to agree extended terms. (Football Insider) external-link

The Premier League will become the first competition to introduce permanent concussion substitutes for matches from the middle of next week. (Times) external-link

Manchester United remain confident that Netherlands international Donny van de Beek, 23, will be a success at Old Trafford, according to former goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar, chief executive at the midfielder's former club Ajax.(Manchester Evening News) external-link

Luton manager Nathan Jones admits he would be keen to re-sign Brighton's former England Under-21s goalkeeper Christian Walton, 25, who spent a loan spell with the Hatters in the 2016-17 campaign. (The Argus) external-link

Uefa chiefs are pushing ahead with plans to hold the climax of Euro 2020 at Wembley Stadium after being reassured by the scale of the UK's Covid-19 vaccination programme. (Times) external-link

