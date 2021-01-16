Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Juventus are lining up a move for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, 27, in the summer when they believe the Old Trafford club will have to lower their price for the France international, whose contract runs out in summer 2022. (Calciomercato, via Sunday Express) external-link

West Ham boss David Moyes has said that Chelsea and Manchester United have not contacted the Hammers about a move for midfielder Declan Rice, 22, after both clubs were linked with the England international. (Amazon, via Mail on Sunday) external-link

Moyes also said West Ham have already made "big offers" for players but they have not been accepted. (Evening Standard) external-link

Netherlands midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum's contract at Liverpool runs out in the summer and the 30-year-old will reject signing a new deal with the Reds to fulfil his dream of joining Barcelona. (Sunday Mirror) external-link

Manchester City defender Eric Garcia, whose contract runs out in the summer, has been linked with a move to Barcelona but a move for the 20-year-old Spaniard in January could be off after the Nou Camp club postponed their presidential elections until March. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Bournemouth could be ready to offer 29-year-old ex-Arsenal and England midfielder Jack Wilshere - who has been training with the Championship club after leaving West Ham - a contract. (Talksport) external-link

Borussia Dortmund are looking at 21-year-old PSV Eindhoven forward Donyell Malen, who had a stint at Arsenal, as a possible replacement for winger Jadon Sancho if the England winger leaves. (Soccer News, via Daily Star on Sunday) external-link

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl says the south coast outfit will not "gamble" on player wages as talks take place with English duo Danny Ings, 28, and Ryan Bertrand, 31, about extending their deals with the club. (Mail on Sunday) external-link

West Brom have opened talks over a possible loan move for Celta Vigo and Turkey midfielder Okay Yokuslu, 26, as the Baggies aim to bring in three players during January. (Mail on Sunday) external-link

Argentina's 23-year-old striker Lautaro Martinez, who was linked with Barcelona in the summer, appears close to signing a new deal with Italian club Inter Milan. (Sportweek, via Football Italia) external-link

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman say the club have rejected Brazilian keeper Neto's request to leave the club, with the 31-year-old rumoured to have been a target for Arsenal. (Metro) external-link