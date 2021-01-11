Transfer rumours: Caicedo, Militao, Winks, Gonzalez, Dembele, Buendia, Kenny

Tottenham could bring in 22-year-old Brazilian defender Eder Militao - wanted by Roma, AC Milan and Inter - on loan from Real Madrid with an option of a permanent move. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian)external-link

Jose Mourinho's Spurs have joined Leeds and Juventus in the pursuit for Stuttgart winger Nicolas Gonzalez, 22, with the Argentina international a target for the summer transfer window. (The Athletic - subscription required)external-link

There may also be movement the other way for Spurs, with Valencia interested in signing 24-year-old England midfielder Harry Winks on loan. (Football London)external-link

Brighton are confident they have beaten Newcastle United to the signing of Ecuadorian midfielder Moises Caicedo from Independiente del Valle. The 19-year-old was previously a transfer target for Manchester United. (Talksport)external-link

World Cup-winning France midfielder Steven N'Zonzi could have his loan stay with Rennes cut short, with Arsenal and Everton linked with the 32-year-old Roma man. (Foot Mercato - in French)external-link

Lyon's French striker Moussa Dembele, 24, is closing in on a move to Atletico Madrid after previously turning down the chance of a move to West Ham. (Telefoot via Sky Sports)external-link

Arsenal are no longer chasing the signature of Norwich midfielder Emi Buendia after the Championship club reportedly put a £40m price tag on the 24-year-old Argentine. (Express)external-link

Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko is set for a permanent move away from Stamford Bridge as the 26-year-old Frenchman continues to impress on loan at Napoli. (Star)external-link

Stoke City look to have won the race to sign Charlton Athletic midfielder Alfie Doughty, 21, ahead of rivals Bournemouth and Queens Park Rangers. (Mail)external-link

Dutch defender Jetro Willems appears to have teased a return to Newcastle United from Eintracht Frankfurt, it comes after the 26-year-old had been strongly linked with another spell on Tyneside. (Chronicle)external-link

Leeds United have been linked with Sampdoria's in-demand 22-year-old Norwegian defender Fredrik Andre Bjorkan. (La Repubblica via Yorkshire Evening Post)external-link

Burnley are set to make a move for Everton's 23-year-old Jonjoe Kenny, having previously missed out on bringing the former England Under-21s defender to Turf Moor. (Football Insider)external-link

Juventus are in talks with Sassuolo about a move for 22-year-old Italian striker Gianluca Scamacca, who is currently out on loan at Serie A rivals Genoa. (Goal)external-link

RB Leipzig's France international Dayot Upamecano, 22, is wanted by Bayern Munich, with the Bundesliga side now joining Chelsea and Manchester United in their pursuit of the defender. (Marca)external-link

