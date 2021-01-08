Did you know Wolves have an esports team? Watch Rocket League across BBC this weekend

Rocket League Championship Series X is live across the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer on Saturday 9 January and Sunday 10 January between 15:30-21:00

Do you like football? Do you like fast cars - ones that are rocket-propelled, perhaps?

If the answer is yes to either or both of these questions, chances are you'll want to take a look at the Rocket League Championship Series X (RLCS X) on the BBC Sport website this weekend.

Claimed by some to be the most important sport video game of the past 10 years and played by 40 million people worldwide, Rocket League was born out of the Battle Cars game (or to give it its full title, Supersonic Acrobatic Rocket-Powered Battle-Cars).

Players - or in this case, teams of three players - control jet-propelled vehicles in an attempt to hit a giant ball into the other side's net, usually with a backdrop of striking cityscapes. It's something you'll only see in the virtual world.

The RLCS X Winter Split will feature David Beckham's Guild Esports team, giving BBC viewers the first opportunity to see them in action.

Potentially facing his former Guild Esports Team will be Team Singularity's star signing Scrub Killa, who will join new team-mates Breezi and Hibbs as they aim to secure a spot in the winter major.

Other teams to look out for are Wolves eSports, the professional gaming arm of Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers, and footballing giants FC Barcelona.

The CS:GO BLAST Premier Global Final is also available on BBC iPlayer on Tuesday, 19 January, where the world's best teams battle for one of the hardest trophies to win in esports and a $1,000,000 (£736,732) prize pool.