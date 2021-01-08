Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Paris St-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino wants to sign Argentina forward Sergio Aguero on a free transfer in the summer when the 32-year-old's contract at Manchester City runs out. (Mirror) external-link

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil is in talks to join Turkish club Fenerbahce on loan for the rest of the season. However, the Gunners have said they do not want to pay any part of his £350,000-a-week salary if the move happens. (Guardian) external-link

The Gunners are also being linked with a bid for 24-year-old Borussia Dortmund winger Julian Brandt this month, with the Bundesliga club willing to sell the Germany international. (Bild - in German) external-link

Atletico Madrid defender Kieran Trippier, 30, was keen on securing a January transfer to Manchester United, but the potential move has been scuppered by the England right-back's 10-week ban for breaching betting rules. (Talksport) external-link

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says goalkeeper Sergio Romero, 33, and 30-year-old defender Marcos Rojo, who are both Argentina internationals, can leave the club this month. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

West Ham United have identified Arsenal's English striker Eddie Nketiah, 21, as an option to bolster their attacking options after Ivory Coast international Sebastien Haller joined Dutch side Ajax. Bournemouth's Norway forward Joshua King, 28, and 24-year-old Stade Reims and Senegal striker Boulaye Dia are also under consideration. (London Evening Standard) external-link

Everton are not talking to Italian club Roma about selling 28-year-old Brazilian midfielder Bernard, says Toffees manager Carlo Ancelotti. (Liverpool Echo) external-link

But Ancelotti is open to selling Italian striker Moise Kean to Paris St-Germain should the French champions want to turn the 20-year-old's loan deal into a permanent move. (Guardian) external-link

Manchester United left-back Brandon Williams would like to move on loan to another Premier League club, with Newcastle United and Southampton having been linked with the 20-year-old Englishman. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Celtic are in talks with Leicester City about signing 23-year-old Croatian centre-back Filip Benkovic, who played for the Scottish champions on loan in 2018-19. (Sky Sports) external-link

Championship side Cardiff City are not planning to try to sign Wales forward Tyler Roberts, 21, on loan from Leeds United this month. (Wales Online) external-link

Newcastle's chances of taking Leicester midfielder Hamza Choudhury, 23, on loan have been reduced by Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers saying he is not "overly keen" on letting the former England Under-21 international leave on a temporary basis. (Newcastle Chronicle) external-link

Bayern Munich are close to signing Reading left-back Omar Richards on a free transfer when the 22-year-old Englishman's contract with the Championship club runs out in the summer. (Sky Sports) external-link

Napoli and Poland striker Arkadiusz Milik, who is out of contract in the summer and yet to play for the Serie A side this season, is wanted by the "best" Premier League clubs, says the 26-year-old's agent. (Sun) external-link