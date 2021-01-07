Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Fenerbahce boss Erol Bulut says the situation over the club's potential signing of Arsenal's German midfielder Mesut Ozil, 32, will become clearer "in the coming days". (Mirror) external-link

Manchester City are close to signing "mini Messi" Dario Sarmiento. The 17-year-old Argentine winger currently plays for the country's Primera Division side Estudiantes. (Talksport) external-link

Manager Steve Bruce is keen for Newcastle to sign an English trio of Manchester United players on loan this month and has spoken at length with his former club over winger Brandon Williams, 20, defender Phil Jones, 28, and midfielder Jesse Lingard, 28. (90min) external-link

The Magpies have also contacted Monaco about French full-back Djibril Sidibe, 28. (Foot Mercato - in French) external-link

Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek should be banging on the door of Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, according to the club's former striker Dimitar Berbatov. The 23-year-old has started just two league games this season, having signed for £35m in September. (Betfair via Sun) external-link

United's Argentine goalkeeper Sergio Romero, 33, is expected to return to the club next week as discussions over his future continue. (Sky Sports) external-link

Shrewsbury Town face having to forfeit their place in the FA Cup after their third-round match against Southampton was postponed following a number of positive coronavirus tests. (The Guardian) external-link

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has donated Stamford Bridge's hotel rooms to NHS staff again. (The Independent) external-link