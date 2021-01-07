Last updated on .From the section Sport

A number of this weekend's planned sporting fixtures in the UK have been affected after players tested positive for coronavirus. A list of the events concerned will be updated here.

Men's football

Aston Villa v Liverpool - Friday, FA Cup third round IN DOUBT

Villa have closed their training ground after "a significant" coronavirus outbreak at the club. Discussions are ongoing with the Football Association and the Premier League.

Southampton v Shrewsbury - Saturday, FA Cup third round - OFF

A meeting of the FA's Professional Game Board will take place early next week to decide what will happen with the fixture after a number of Shrewsbury players and staff members tested positive.

Chorley v Derby - Saturday, FA Cup third round ON (with Derby's first team absent)

Wayne Rooney and Derby's first-team squad will be missing after a coronavirus outbreak forced the closure of their training ground. The Rams team will be made up of under-23 and under-18 players.

Women's football

Manchester City v West Ham - Saturday, Women's Super League OFF

City reported four players, who had visited the United Arab Emirates, tested positive earlier this week.

Arsenal v Aston Villa - Saturday, Women's Super League IN DOUBT

Arsenal have asked for the match to be postponed after an unsanctioned trip to Dubai led to a coronavirus case at the club.

Rugby union

Northampton Saints v Leicester Tigers - Saturday, English Premiership OFF

The East Midlands derby was called off after positive tests in the Saints camp. Other players are also having to isolate as close contacts.