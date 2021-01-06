Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Barcelona presidential candidate Agusti Benedito says he does not think Lionel Messi, 33, will extend his current deal, which ends in June 2021. (Goal) external-link

Manchester City believe they are at the front of the queue to sign Messi if the Argentina striker leaves Barcelona this summer. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

But Barcelona are considering buying a Major League Soccer franchise to help convince Messi to renew his deal after he said he wanted to play in the US at the end of his career. (AS) external-link

Everton are expecting to receive offers for Moise Kean, 20, from Paris St-Germain, where the Italy forward is currently on loan, but the Toffees are in no rush to decide on his future. (Liverpool Echo) external-link

Arsenal's German midfielder Mesut Ozil, 32, has agreed a three-and-a-half year deal with Turkish side Fenerbahce. (DHA - in Turkish) external-link

Ozil's future will be resolved soon, says his agent, but the World Cup winner's priority is to stay at Arsenal until his contract runs out in the summer. (ESPN) external-link

New contract talks between Liverpool and Netherlands midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, 30, have reached a stalemate. (Sky Sports) external-link

Tottenham are confident South Korea forward Son Heung-min, 28, will sign a contract extension that will keep him at the club past 2023, when his current deal ends. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

West Brom are in advanced talks to sign Scottish winger Robert Snodgrass, 33, from West Ham. (Sky Sports) external-link

Manchester United and England striker Marcus Rashford, 23, is the most valuable player in world football, according to an independent research group, with an estimated transfer value of 165m euros (£150m). (CIES Football Observatory) external-link

Wolves are considering recalling Italy striker Patrick Cutrone, 23, from his loan at Fiorentina as a short-term replacement for the injured Raul Jimenez. (Mail) external-link

West Ham and Wolves are competing to sign 19-year-old Ajax and Burkina Faso forward Lassina Traore. (De Telegraaf, via Sun) external-link

Middlesbrough, Stoke and Swansea are interested in a loan deal for Tottenham's 20-year-old winger Jack Clarke. (Sky Sports) external-link

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has hinted he may not still be in charge next season after his side's shock Copa del Rey defeat by third-tier side Cornella. (Goal) external-link