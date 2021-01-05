Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Arsenal's German midfielder Mesut Ozil, 32, is in talks with DC United about a move to the Major League Soccer side. (Football London) external-link

Spain defender Sergio Ramos, 34, has rejected a one-year contract extension at Real Madrid, who do not want to alter their policy of offering players over 30 deals of that length. (Marca) external-link

Real are favourites to sign Bayern Munich's Austria defender David Alaba, who is out of contract in the summer, but Liverpool are also interested in bringing in the 28-year-old. (Guardian) external-link

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is "pretty sure" Belgium midfielder Kevin de Bruyne will sign a new deal with the club, despite reports the 29-year-old is set to reject their opening contract offer. (Sky Sports) external-link

Arsenal have been linked with Norwich City midfielder Emi Buendia but are unlikely to sign the 24-year-old Argentine because of a lack of funds. (Mirror) external-link

Tottenham Hotspur have put contract talks with England striker Harry Kane, 27, and South Korea forward Son Heung-min, 28, on hold during the coronavirus pandemic. (Evening Standard) external-link

France winger Kingsley Coman has been linked with Manchester City and Manchester United but the 24-year-old says he is "happy" at Bayern Munich. (Bild, via Mirror) external-link

West Ham United could look to sign 35-year-old Italian striker Graziano Pelle, who has just left Chinese Super League side Shandong Luneng, if they fail to sign Bournemouth's Norway forward Josh King, 28. (Star) external-link

The Hammers have chosen not to try to re-sign 31-year-old Austria forward Marko Arnautovic, who left them to join Chinese Super League side Shanghai SIPG, because it would be too expensive. (Mail) external-link

Real Madrid's 24-year-old Spain midfielder Dani Ceballos, who is on loan at Arsenal, hopes to return to his parent club and break into their first team. (Cadena Ser, via Evening Standard) external-link

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman says he has made a list of players "it would be interesting to bring in". (Marca) external-link

Brentford are interested in signing 26-year-old Preston North End midfielder Ben Pearson, whose deal with the Deepdale club runs out in the summer. West Bromwich Albion and Celtic have also been linked with the Englishman. (Mail) external-link

Former England and Southampton striker James Beattie is among the candidates to take over as Fleetwood Town manager following the departure of Joey Barton. (Mail) external-link