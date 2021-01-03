Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Tottenham have begun initial dialogue with striker Harry Kane about a contract extension. The 27-year-old England captain signed a six-year deal in 2018 but chairman Daniel Levy wants to ward off interest from Manchester City and Paris St-Germain. (Independent) external-link

Frank Lampard's job as Chelsea manager is under serious threat and the club have begun to explore alternative plans. (The Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Paris St-Germain are in negotiations with Everton to turn 20-year-old Italy forward Moise Kean's season-long loan into a permanent deal, worth about £31m. (Sky Sports) external-link

New Paris St-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino will be allowed to shake up his squad - and that could mean a fresh move for Tottenham's 24-year-old England midfielder Dele Alli. (Mirror) external-link

Paris St-Germain boss Pochettino has made contact with Dele Alli, who was a star performer for him during his reign at Tottenham. (Foot Mercato - in French) external-link

Argentina striker Paulo Dybala, 27, who has been linked with Tottenham and Manchester United, will be sold by Juventus this summer if he does not sign a contract extension. (Tuttosport via Football Italia) external-link

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will hold talks with several fringeplayers over his January transfer plans and six could depart on a loan or permanent deals. (Sun) external-link

Manchester United will reject Atalanta's attempts to keep Ivorian winger Amad Diallo, 18, at the Serie A club until the end of the season. (ESPN) external-link

How much pressure is Lampard under? Phil McNulty assesses Chelsea's woes

Manager Mikel Arteta says Arsenal will discuss 29-year-old France forward Alexandre Lacazette's future in the summer. (Standard) external-link

France defender Lucas Digne, 27, is closing in on a new contract at Everton. (Liverpool Echo) external-link

Arsenal are ready to recall Uruguay midfielder Lucas Torreira from his loan spell at Atletico Madrid, while Fiorentina have reignited their interest in the 24-year-old. (La Nazione via Express) external-link

Spanish midfielder Joan Jordan, 26, says he is "super comfortable" at Sevilla, amid links to Arsenal. (Football London) external-link

Southampton have registered an interest in signing Leicester's English winger Demarai Gray, 24, on a free transfer this summer. (Sun) external-link

Newcastle may have to wait for a response on a loan bid for English midfielder Hamza Choudhury after Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers revealed he will "assess" the 23-year-old's future in the next couple of weeks. (Newcastle Chronicle) external-link

West Brom manager Sam Allardyce has revealed how new Brexit regulations have already harmed his plans for the January transfer window. (TeamTalk) external-link

Arsenal, Leeds and Crystal Palace are tracking QPR's 26-year-old Swiss goalkeeper Seny Dieng. (Sun) external-link

Manager Jurgen Klopp does not know whether Liverpool can complete any transfers in January. (Liverpool Echo) external-link

Norwich manager Daniel Farke has reaffirmed his stance that 24-year-old Argentine winger Emi Buendia, who has been linked with Aston Villa, is not for sale in January. (Birmingham Mail) external-link

Manchester United's Portugal Under-21 defender Diogo Dalot is enjoying life on loan at AC Milan, but says moving to the San Siro was a "bittersweet" feeling. (Express) external-link

English football's governing bodies have been told to ban players for breaking coronavirus rules. (Telegraph) external-link