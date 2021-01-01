Transfer news: Done deals during January 2021
From the section Transfers
The 2021 January transfer window for Premier League and English Football League clubs opened on Saturday, 2 January and shuts on Monday, 1 February.
Germany's Bundesliga and France's Ligue 1 transfer windows also opened on Saturday but clubs in the Spanish La Liga and Italian Serie A can only start their dealings on Monday, 4 January.
For all of the latest rumours, check out today's gossip column and for a full list of transfers made in the last three months of 2020, visit this page.
2 January
Championship
Philip Zinckernagel [Bodo/Glimt - Watford]
The page covers signings by Premier League, English Football League, Scottish Premiership and Women's Super League clubs, along with selected deals from overseas.