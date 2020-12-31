Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Netherlands midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, 30, has made it clear to Liverpool that he wants to sign a new deal, but the two parties remain divided over terms. With his current contract set to expire in the summer, he is free to talk to other clubs from 1 January. (90 Min) external-link

Meanwhile, Liverpool have been in talks with the agent of Sven Botman, who expects the Reds to make a January bid for Lille's 20-year-old Netherlands Under-20 defender. (The Transfer Window podcast) external-link

Juventus and Germany midfielder Sami Khedira, 33 - out of contract at the end of the season - is to talk to Everton over a prospective move. (Mail) external-link

Arsenal are keen to bring in Real Madrid and Spain midfielder Isco for the rest of the season but face a wait to see if the Spanish club will release the 28-year-old midway through the campaign. (Goal.com) external-link

Arsenal and Greece centre-back Sokratis Papastathopoulos, 32, is close to an agreement over a move to Turkish club Fenerbahce. (Takvim, in Turkish) external-link

Manchester United have activated England midfielder Jesse Lingard's one-year option and the 28-year-old's contract now runs until the summer of 2022. (Sky Sports) external-link

Spain defender Eric Garcia, 19, has reached an agreement with Barcelona to rejoin them on a five-year deal following the expiry of his contract with Manchester City in June, and the Catalan giants may try to complete a deal in January. (CBS Sports) external-link

Leicester winger Demarai Gray, 24, whose contract expires at the end of the season, is wanted on a free transfer by Roma and Benfica. (Sun) external-link

Agent Mino Raiola has dismissed suggestions that Borussia Dortmund and Norway forward Erling Haaland, 20, will join Barcelona should Emili Rousaud win the club's forthcoming presidential election. (90 Min) external-link

Real Madrid remain confident they will sign Haaland from Borussia Dortmund. (AS) external-link

Chelsea have joined AC Milan and Nice in expressing interest in Strasbourg's French defender Mohamed Simakan, 20. (Le10 Sport, in French) external-link

Lawro takes on The Farm singer and Liverpool fan Peter Hooton It's time for the latest round of Premier League predictions

QPR are ready to sell English midfielder Bright Osayi-Samuel after failed attempts to tie him down to a new contract, and West Ham are monitoring the 23-year-old. (Teamtalk) external-link

Sheffield Wednesday chairman Dejphon Chansiri plans to bring in a new manager "as soon as possible" but has not yet drawn up a shortlist and will press ahead to make signings himself if a new boss is not appointed. (Yorkshire Post) external-link

Manager Sean Dyche will have the support of Burnley's new US owners ALK Capital in the January transfer window as he seeks to secure the Clarets' Premier League status for the fifth season in a row. (Mail) external-link

Barnsley boss Valerien Ismael has confirmed the Tykes are close to signing Norwich's English striker Carlton Morris, 25, who is currently on loan at Milton Keynes Dons. (Eastern Daily Press) external-link

Celtic are vying with Genk to sign centre-back duo Ben Davies - the 25-year-old Preston defender -and Philadelphia Union's Mark McKenzie, 21. (Football Insider) external-link

Retired midfielder Jimmy Bullard, 42, says he left Fulham in 2009 over a clash of styles with former boss Roy Hodgson and his backroom team. (Mirror) external-link