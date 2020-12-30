Transfer rumours: Aarons, Wijnaldum, Haaland, Sancho, Isco, Messi
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Manchester United have renewed their interest in Norwich defender Max Aarons, 20 - but may have to wait until the summer for the England Under-21s international. (Sun)
Wolves have joined the race to sign Liverpool's Netherlands midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, 30. (Gazzetta dello Sport, via Mirror)
Emili Rousaud has made moves to bring Borussia Dortmund's Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland, 20, to the Nou Camp if he is elected as Barcelona's new president. (Marca)
Arsenal target Isco, the 28-year-old Real Madrid and Spain midfielder, has admitted having a soft spot for London rivals Chelsea. (Mirror)
Chelsea are set to join Manchester United and Liverpool in the race to sign Borussia Dortmund and England winger Jadon Sancho, 20. (Que Golazo, via Football London)
Argentina playmaker Lionel Messi, 33, could stay at Barcelona until 2023 before joining David Beckham's Inter Miami. Messi has bought a £7.25m apartment in Miami and is thought to want his children to go to school in the US. (Cadena, via Mail)
Manchester United and Netherlands defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah, 22, has rejected a new three-and-a-half year deal. (Mirror)
Marseille and Hertha Berlin are both said to be prepared to pay a small transfer fee to secure Fosu-Mensah next month. (Sky Sports)
Borussia Dortmund are targeting Manchester City's academy for another promising youngster in 18-year-old Dutch winger Jayden Braaf, who could be allowed to leave next month. (Bild, via Manchester Evening News)
Stoke, Sheffield Wednesday and Coventry are in contention to sign England Under-20s winger Jack Clarke, 20, on loan from Tottenham next month. (Football Insider)
Napoli are working on a loan deal for Chelsea's Italy full-back Emerson Palmieri, 26. (Corriere dello Sport)
Brighton have told Australia goalkeeper Mat Ryan, 28, he is free to leave in January if they "get a good offer". (The World Game, via The Argus)
Preston are in advanced talks to sign Fleetwood Town's Welsh striker Ched Evans, 32. (Football Insider)
- Best of BBC Sounds 2020: When Peter Crouch got a very Royal guest...
- Best of BBC Sounds 2020: Ian Wright picks the tunes that have soundtracked his life