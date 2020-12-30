Transfer rumours: Aarons, Wijnaldum, Haaland, Sancho, Isco, Messi

Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Football gossip logo

Manchester United have renewed their interest in Norwich defender Max Aarons, 20 - but may have to wait until the summer for the England Under-21s international. (Sun)external-link

Wolves have joined the race to sign Liverpool's Netherlands midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, 30. (Gazzetta dello Sport, via Mirror)external-link

Emili Rousaud has made moves to bring Borussia Dortmund's Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland, 20, to the Nou Camp if he is elected as Barcelona's new president. (Marca)external-link

Arsenal target Isco, the 28-year-old Real Madrid and Spain midfielder, has admitted having a soft spot for London rivals Chelsea. (Mirror)external-link

Chelsea are set to join Manchester United and Liverpool in the race to sign Borussia Dortmund and England winger Jadon Sancho, 20. (Que Golazo, via Football London)external-link

Argentina playmaker Lionel Messi, 33, could stay at Barcelona until 2023 before joining David Beckham's Inter Miami. Messi has bought a £7.25m apartment in Miami and is thought to want his children to go to school in the US. (Cadena, via Mail)external-link

Manchester United and Netherlands defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah, 22, has rejected a new three-and-a-half year deal. (Mirror)external-link

Marseille and Hertha Berlin are both said to be prepared to pay a small transfer fee to secure Fosu-Mensah next month. (Sky Sports)external-link

Borussia Dortmund are targeting Manchester City's academy for another promising youngster in 18-year-old Dutch winger Jayden Braaf, who could be allowed to leave next month. (Bild, via Manchester Evening News)external-link

Stoke, Sheffield Wednesday and Coventry are in contention to sign England Under-20s winger Jack Clarke, 20, on loan from Tottenham next month. (Football Insider)external-link

Napoli are working on a loan deal for Chelsea's Italy full-back Emerson Palmieri, 26. (Corriere dello Sport)external-link

Brighton have told Australia goalkeeper Mat Ryan, 28, he is free to leave in January if they "get a good offer". (The World Game, via The Argus)external-link

Preston are in advanced talks to sign Fleetwood Town's Welsh striker Ched Evans, 32. (Football Insider)external-link

Daily Mirror
Thursday's Daily Mirror back page
Around the BBC - SoundsAround the BBC footer - Sounds

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC