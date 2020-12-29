Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Arsenal have made Real Madrid's Spain forward Isco, 28, their number one target when the transfer window opens in January. The Gunners, who want to sign the player on loan, face competition from Sevilla. (AS, via Metro) external-link

Netherlands midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, 30, will decide this week whether to sign a new Liverpool contract as Ronald Koeman remains hopeful of persuading the midfielder to join him at Barcelona. Wijnaldum, who has been at Anfield since 2016, is out of contract in June. (Sky Sports) external-link

Manchester City remain hopeful of signing Barcelona's Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 33, in 2021, despite the Barca captain saying recently he hopes to one day play in the United States. (Telegraph) external-link

Mauricio Pochettino is expected to try to sign a number of Tottenham players, including England midfielder Dele Alli, 24, and 34-year-old France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, if the Argentine is confirmed as Paris-St Germain's boss. (Eurosport) external-link

Wolves could turn to Diego Costa, 32, as a replacement for injured Mexico forward Raul Jimenez, 29, after the Spain forward agreed to end his contract at Atletico Madrid and become a free agent from January. (Times - subscription required) external-link

Game in doubt Positive Covid-19 tests at Fulham put game at Tottenham in doubt

Tottenham are interested in signing Austria midfielder Marcel Sabitzer, 26, in January, say his club RB Leipzig. (Evening Standard) external-link

Arsenal are currently unlikely to rekindle interest in Lyon's 22-year-old France midfielder Houssem Aouar when the transfer window reopens at the start of January. (The Athletic) external-link

Liverpool have ended interest in Inter Milan centre-back Milan Skriniar, 25, having been put off by the Serie A side's £54m asking price. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Chelsea's Spanish full-back Marcos Alonso, 30, is set to return to Spain and join Atletico Madrid on loan in the January transfer window. Alonso has not played for the Blues since 26 September. (Independent) external-link

Former England and Juventus boss Fabio Capello says he would only swap Juve's Argentina forward Paulo Dybala, 27, for Tottenham's England striker Harry Kane, 27. (Gazzetta dello Sport) external-link

Shamrock Rovers' Republic of Ireland midfielder Jack Byrne, 24, who has been linked with Stoke City, Preston and Nottingham Forest, is expected to move to Cyprus rather than England. (Sentinel) external-link