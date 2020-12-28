Transfer rumours: Zaha, Costa, Ramos, Calhanoglu, Isco, Rice
AC Milan are chasing Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha in January and believe the 28-year-old Ivory Coast forward can help them to a first Serie A title in 10 years. (Sun)
Milan are confident of securing a deal to keep 21-year-old Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma at the club. (Corriere Della Sera - in Italian)
Turkey midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu, 26, is waiting to receive a new contract offer from AC Milan but the 26-year-old and the club remain significantly apart in wage demands. (Gazetta dello Sport - in Italian)
Spain striker Diego Costa, 32, has told Atletico Madrid he wants to have his contract terminated and leave the club in the January transfer window. (Goal)
Arsenal are considering a surprise move for the former Chelsea forward, with the Gunners keen to add another striker to their squad. (AS via Express)
Should Costa move to join Atletico's La Ligatitle rivals Real Madrid, Barcelona or Sevilla, his new team will have to pay £22.7m. (El Mundo)
Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho is hopeful of being reunited with 34-year-old Spain defender Sergio Ramos as he monitors his contract stand-off at Real Madrid. (Evening Standard via Mail)
Former Paris St-Germain manager Thomas Tuchel is in line to succeed under-pressure Frank Lampard at Chelsea. (Bild via Eurosport)
Spain midfielder Isco is most likely to leave Real Madrid for the Premier League rather than Serie A, with Arsenal and Everton keen on the 28-year-old playmaker. (Mundo Deportivo)
Newcastle United are likely to rely on loan signings in the January transfer window with Manchester United's English defender Brandon Williams, 20, among the names mentioned. (Chronicle)
Captain Mark Noble admits he doesn't know where his West Ham United team-mate Declan Rice's future lies, but hopes the 20-year-old England midfielder stays with the Hammers. (Talksport)
A deal to take over Burnley is set to be completed by the end of the week, which will give manager Sean Dyche a boost as he bids to strengthen his squad in the January transfer window. (Telegraph)
