Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden is a target for Real Madrid who believe they could exploit the 20-year-old's frustration at a lack of playing time to bring him to Spain. (Mirror) external-link

Juventus are considering a January move to lure former midfielder Paul Pogba back to Turin, but will need Manchester United to accept a bid of about £50m for the 27-year-old. (Eurosport) external-link

Arsenal's first-team squad are split by the exile of 32-year-old playmaker Mesut Ozil, with a group of senior players supporting the German's reinstatement. (Telegraph) external-link

Wolves might turn to Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic, 22, or Liverpool forward Divock Origi, 25, to supplement their attacking options in January. (Express & Star) external-link

Tottenham are interested in signing RB Leipzig midfielder Marcel Sabitzer, 26, with the German club unwilling to improve his current deal which expires in summer 2022. (Bild's Christian Falk on Twitter) external-link

West Brom have joined Leeds, Burnley and Brighton in hoping to take Manchester United's 23-year-old winger Daniel James on loan in January. (Star) external-link

Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun, 19, is attracting interest from Liverpool and a host of Bundesliga clubs as his contract comes close to an end. (Star) external-link