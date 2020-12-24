Transfer rumours: Mbappe, Maitland-Niles, Alaba, De Roon, Tosun, Mustafi, Alonso
Paris St-Germain's sacking of coach Thomas Tuchel has complicated Real Madrid's hopes of signing France striker Kylian Mbappe, 22, from the Ligue1 champions next summer. (AS)
Atletico Madrid are weighing up trying to sign 23-year-old Arsenal and England defender Ainsley Maitland-Niles on loan in January. (Mail)
Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso is also a target for Atletico Madrid, with the 29-year-old Spain international having struggled for first-team football at Stamford Bridge this season. (El Chiringuito, via Football London)
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to sign a centre-half next year but is unlikely to join the race for 28-year-old Bayern Munich and Austria defender David Alaba, whose contract runs out in the summer. (Telegraph - subscription required)
AC Milan boss Stefano Pioli wants Turkey midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu, who has been linked with Manchester United, to stay at the club as talks over a new deal with the 26-year-old take place. (Goal)
Manchester City and Tottenham are monitoring 29-year-old Atalanta and Netherlands midfielder Marten de Roon, who had a spell at Middlesbrough earlier in his career. (90 Min)
Feyenoord manager Dick Advocaat has ruled out a move for Everton and Turkey striker Cenk Tosun, 29. (FC Update, via Sport Witness)
Barcelona have rejected claims they are interested in signing 28-year-old Arsenal and Germany centre-back Shkodran Mustafi. (Mundo Deportivo, via Mail)
Chelsea have joined Manchester United in showing an interest in 19-year-old Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo, who plays for Independiente del Valle. (Mail)
Napoli will listen to offers for Spain midfielder Fabian Ruiz after talks over a new contract with the 24-year-old stall. (Calciomercato, via Football Italia)