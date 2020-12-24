Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Paris St-Germain's sacking of coach Thomas Tuchel has complicated Real Madrid's hopes of signing France striker Kylian Mbappe, 22, from the Ligue1 champions next summer. (AS) external-link

Atletico Madrid are weighing up trying to sign 23-year-old Arsenal and England defender Ainsley Maitland-Niles on loan in January. (Mail) external-link

Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso is also a target for Atletico Madrid, with the 29-year-old Spain international having struggled for first-team football at Stamford Bridge this season. (El Chiringuito, via Football London) external-link

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to sign a centre-half next year but is unlikely to join the race for 28-year-old Bayern Munich and Austria defender David Alaba, whose contract runs out in the summer. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

AC Milan boss Stefano Pioli wants Turkey midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu, who has been linked with Manchester United, to stay at the club as talks over a new deal with the 26-year-old take place. (Goal) external-link

Manchester City and Tottenham are monitoring 29-year-old Atalanta and Netherlands midfielder Marten de Roon, who had a spell at Middlesbrough earlier in his career. (90 Min) external-link

Feyenoord manager Dick Advocaat has ruled out a move for Everton and Turkey striker Cenk Tosun, 29. (FC Update, via Sport Witness) external-link

Barcelona have rejected claims they are interested in signing 28-year-old Arsenal and Germany centre-back Shkodran Mustafi. (Mundo Deportivo, via Mail) external-link

Chelsea have joined Manchester United in showing an interest in 19-year-old Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo, who plays for Independiente del Valle. (Mail) external-link