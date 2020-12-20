Transfer gossip: Bissouma, Giroud, Salah, Mbappe, Alaba
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Manchester United are interested in Liverpool and Arsenal transfer target Yves Bissouma, Brighton's Malian 24-year-old midfielder who has impressed this season. (Express)
Marseille would like to sign Chelsea's French striker Olivier Giroud, 34. (le10sport - in French)
Liverpool are considering selling "unhappy" Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah, 28, says former Egypt player Mohamed Aboutrika. (Bein Sports via Goal)
Real Madrid are very confident of signing France forward Kylian Mbappe, 22, from Paris St-Germain next summer. (90 Min)
Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge accepts that defender David Alaba, 28, is set to leave the German club. The Austrian's contract expires on 30 June, 2021, and the player can negotiate with whoever he wants from 1 January, with Real Madrid favourites to be his next destination. (Marca)
Former midfielder Roy Keane believes Manchester United can push Liverpool for the Premier League title and could be the reigning champions' closest challengers. (Sky Sports)
Slaven Bilic knew he would be sacked as manager by West Brom while on the coach returning from Manchester City last week. (Telegraph - subscription)
Juventus boss Andrea Pirlo has downplayed a potential transfer for Argentine striker Paulo Dybala, 27. (Mail)
Manchester City are willing to consider offers for Ukrainian defender Oleksandr Zinchenko, 24, in the January transfer window. (Express)
German defender Antonio Rudiger, 27, admits he "isn't satisfied" with his current situation at Chelsea, but insists he will not look for a transfer away in January. (ZDF via Mail)
Japanese winger Takefusa Kubo, 19, could see his season-long loan deal at Villarreal end in January after falling out of favour with coach Unai Emery. (As - in Spanish)