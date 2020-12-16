Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Juventus have opened talks with Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola as they look to re-sign the 27-year-old Manchester United midfielder. (Express) external-link

Chelsea and England defender Fikayo Tomori, 22, who has been linked with Leeds, is set to join French club Rennes on loan until the end of the season. (Talksport) external-link

Liverpool are monitoring Lille's Portugal midfielder Renato Sanches, 23. (Le10 Sport - in French) external-link

They could turn to Sanches to replace Georginio Wijnaldum, who Liverpool are keen to retain, although they are unwilling to agree to the 30-year-old Netherlands midfielder's request for a four-year contract. (Express) external-link

Manchester United will wait until January to decide whether to let 20-year-old English left-back Brandon Williams - linked with Southampton and Newcastle - leave on loan. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Chelsea are confident they can hang on to Olivier Giroud in January and continue to show the 34-year-old striker that he will play enough to hold on to his place in the France squad for next summer's European Championships. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Manchester United are still in the market for a ready-made winger, a centre-back, a right-back and a defensive midfielder but the expectation is there will be no signings in the January window. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Paris St-Germain forward Neymar has dispelled rumours of a return to Barcelona, with the 28-year-old Brazilian insisting he is happy in the French capital. (Express) external-link

Arsenal could make a January move for Porto's Portuguese midfielder Fabio Vieira and are willing to pay the 20-year-old's £27m release clause. (Record, via Mail) external-link

Manchester United have revived their interest in Atletico Madrid and Spain midfielder Saul Niguez, 26. (Todo Fichajes, via Team Talk) external-link

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has asked club officials to sign Real Madrid's Spain midfielder Isco, 28, and Lyon's France midfielder Houssem Aouar, 22, in January. (Defensa Central, via Team Talk) external-link

David Moyes is keen to bolster his West Ham squad in January but has warned supporters not to expect the club to make "big signings". (London Evening Standard) external-link

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he will find it difficult to keep his players fully fit during a hectic schedule over Christmas and the new year. (ESPN) external-link

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith says Brazil midfielder Douglas Luiz, 22, and English defender Ezri Konsa, 23, both have "big futures" at the club. (Birmingham Mail) external-link