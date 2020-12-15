Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Paris St-Germain have told their club stores to be braced for the signing of Argentine forward Lionel Messi, 33, from Barcelona. (Football Transfers) external-link

Barcelona presidential candidate Emili Rousaud wants to reunite Messi with Paris St-Germain's Brazil forward Neymar at the Spanish giants but says Barca cannot afford to sign the 28-year-old before his contract expires in 2022. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

PSG and Manchester City's hopes of signing Messi have been given a boost as Rousaud added that the Argentine's salary "is unsustainable" for Barcelona, beyond the end of his contract next summer. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

Ex-Manchester City defender Pablo Zabaleta says the Premier League club is "the best place" for Messi if his former Argentina team-mate leaves Barca. (Stadium Astro, via Sun) external-link

There is "a real possibility" Messi will leave Barca to join PSG next summer, with France forward Kylian Mbappe, 21, leaving the French champions for Real Madrid. (TalkSport) external-link

West Brom are set to sack manager Slaven Bilic and replace him with former England boss Sam Allardyce. (TalkSport) external-link

Bayern Munich are ready to hand attacking midfielder Jamal Musiala, 17, a new deal worth more than £100,000 a week amid mounting Premier League interest in the England U21 international. (Mail) external-link

Mesut Ozil's agent says that the German midfielder, 32, wants to stay at Arsenal and see out the final six months of his contract - despite the club wanting him to leave in January. (Tuttomercato - in Italian) external-link

Paris St-Germain are ready to negotiate a deal for Lyon's 22-year-old France winger Houssem Aouar, who was an Arsenal target last summer. (RMC Sport, via Sun) external-link

Former Barcelona target Memphis Depay, 26, is yet to make a decision about his future, with the Netherlands forward's Lyon contract expiring next summer. (Goal) external-link

Leeds United are keeping tabs on Chelsea's England defender Fikayo Tomori, 22, with a view to a move for him in the January transfer window. (Football Insider) external-link

Arsenal and Marseille are interested in signing Portuguese midfielder Fabio Vieira, 20, from Porto. (Record - in Portuguese) external-link

Brighton striker Glenn Murray, 37, could end his season-long loan at Watford early having made just one league start with the Championship club. (Football Insider) external-link

Stoke City and Reading have set their sights on signing Motherwell's 22-year-old Dutch winger Sherwin Seedorf. (Football Insider) external-link

French clubs are facing a financial abyss after the collapse of Ligue 1's huge television deal. (Guardian) external-link

The Professional Footballers' Association has taken action to prevent unwanted players being made to train alone or with youth players. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

