Southampton are keen to sign Manchester United's English left-back Brandon Williams, 20 on loan in January. (Telegraph) external-link

Wales winger Gareth Bale, 31, is keen on a swansong season at Real Madrid following his loan spell at Tottenham. (AS) external-link

West Ham can sign Lyon's Brazilian centre-half Marcelo, 33, for free next summer. (Sun) external-link

Inter Milan's Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen, 28, is ready to turn down a Premier League return and hold out for a move to Paris St-Germain. (Star) external-link

Arsenal's French defender William Saliba, 19, is keen for a loan spell elsewhere in England rather than a return to France in January. (The Athletic - subscription only) external-link

Everton are confident of keeping English left-back Thierry Small despite the 16-year-old being linked with Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Juventus. (Liverpool Echo) external-link

Juventus president Andrea Agnelli says the club have offered Argentine striker Paulo Dybala a contract extension, after the 27-year-old claimed he had not been offered one. (Tuttosport via Football Italia) external-link

Watford striker Troy Deeney says Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta must hold a crisis meeting with players after the club's defeat by Burnley at the weekend. (Talksport) external-link

Former Leeds striker Noel Whelan says the club's Portuguese winger Helder Costa "offered absolutely nothing" in the second half of the 2-1 defeat by West Ham. (Football Insider) external-link

Former Netherlands international Johnny Heitinga has questioned whether 23-year-old midfielder and fellow Dutchman Donny van de Beek made the right move in joining Manchester United. (Stadium Astro via Mirror) external-link

