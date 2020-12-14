Transfer rumours: Williams, Bale, Marcelo, Eriksen, Saliba, Small, Dybala, Van de Beek
Southampton are keen to sign Manchester United's English left-back Brandon Williams, 20 on loan in January. (Telegraph)
Wales winger Gareth Bale, 31, is keen on a swansong season at Real Madrid following his loan spell at Tottenham. (AS)
West Ham can sign Lyon's Brazilian centre-half Marcelo, 33, for free next summer. (Sun)
Inter Milan's Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen, 28, is ready to turn down a Premier League return and hold out for a move to Paris St-Germain. (Star)
Arsenal's French defender William Saliba, 19, is keen for a loan spell elsewhere in England rather than a return to France in January. (The Athletic - subscription only)
Everton are confident of keeping English left-back Thierry Small despite the 16-year-old being linked with Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Juventus. (Liverpool Echo)
Juventus president Andrea Agnelli says the club have offered Argentine striker Paulo Dybala a contract extension, after the 27-year-old claimed he had not been offered one. (Tuttosport via Football Italia)
Watford striker Troy Deeney says Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta must hold a crisis meeting with players after the club's defeat by Burnley at the weekend. (Talksport)
Former Leeds striker Noel Whelan says the club's Portuguese winger Helder Costa "offered absolutely nothing" in the second half of the 2-1 defeat by West Ham. (Football Insider)
Former Netherlands international Johnny Heitinga has questioned whether 23-year-old midfielder and fellow Dutchman Donny van de Beek made the right move in joining Manchester United. (Stadium Astro via Mirror)
