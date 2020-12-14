Last updated on .From the section Sport

Tully Kearney said she feared having to choose between protecting herself from Covid-19 and competing at Tokyo 2020

UK athletes should "feel confident" they will not fail a drugs test if they receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against Covid-19, says the UK Anti-Doping Agency.

Britain's seven-time world Para-swimming champion Tully Kearney said last week she was "shocked" athletes had not yet been told whether vaccines could breach doping rules.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) issued a statement that said there was "no reason to believe" vaccines would contravene its rules.

The NHS has begun a mass vaccination campaign in Britain with the Pfizer-BioNTech jab that protects against Covid-19.

"We welcome the statement made by Wada regarding their position on Covid-19 vaccines," said UK Anti-Doping Agency (Ukad) head of science and medicine Nick Wojek.

"UK athletes should feel confident that they will not be in breach of the World Anti-Doping Code if they receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine."

He added that Ukad would continue to work with Wada so athletes "continue to receive the assurances" they need about vaccines as they are approved for use.

Wada said on Friday external-link that while several vaccines were still in development it would be "premature" to make "definitive statements" about the composition of each jab.

However, it added: "The health of athletes is the primary concern of Wada during this pandemic and they can rest assured that in the highly unlikely event that a vaccine may cause a possible anti-doping rule violation under the World Anti-Doping Code, Wada's oversight of any subsequent results management will ensure that vaccines and the principles of anti-doping do not come into conflict.

"To be clear, despite the novelty of these vaccines, there is no reason to believe such vaccines would contravene anti-doping rules."