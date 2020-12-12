Transfer rumours: Pogba, Haaland, Mbappe, Alli, Kepa, Saliba

French striker Kylian Mbappe, 21, has hinted that the chances of him leaving Paris St-Germain could depend on the approval of his parents. (Copa 90 via Sun)external-link

Juventus hope Manchester United will allow France midfielder Paul Pogba, 27, to return to Turin next month on loan. (Mirror)external-link

Manchester United have already rejected a swap deal with Juventus involving Brazilian winger Douglas Costa, 30, and Barcelona's Bosnian midfielder Miralem Pjanic, 30, for Pogba. (Calciomercato)external-link

Erling Braut Haaland's father Alf Inge says the 20-year-old striker is very happy at Borussia Dortmund now, but could move on in the future. (Tuttosport via Goal)external-link

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is willing to sanction an 18-month loan deal for English midfielder Dele Alli, 24, who wants to leave the club in January with Paris St-Germain a likely destination. (90min)external-link

Chelsea are struggling to find buyers for Spanish goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, 26, defender Marcos Alonso, 29, and Danish defender Andreas Christensen, 24, who are all available in January. (Express)external-link

Wolves are considering a move for 17-year-old Mainz midfielder Marlon Roos-Trujillo, who has represented Germany at under-19s level. (Bild)external-link

West Brom are eager to sign English striker Dwight Gayle, 30, from Newcastle with his contract due to finish at the end of this season. (Birmingham Live)external-link

Arsenal are set to make 19-year-old French defender William Saliba available for a move in January, with doubts over his readiness for Premier League football. (Football London)external-link

Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock wants 26-year-old English winger Duncan Watmore to sign a new deal amid interest from other Championship clubs. (Sun)external-link

Manchester City stars have been staging their own version of The Great British Bake Off, with catering staff at the team's training complex judging their works. (Star)external-link

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has cancelled the club's Christmas lunch due to Covid-19 fears. (Mirror)external-link

