Transfer rumours: White, Upamecano, Alaba, Garcia, Rojo, Eriksen, Szoboszlai
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Manchester United have added Brighton's English defender Ben White, 23, to their centre-back wish-list. He is joined by two France internationals in RB Leipzig's Dayot Upamecano, 22, and Real Madrid's Raphael Varane, 27. (MEN)
However, United's hopes of signing Upamecano in January may have been ended by their elimination from the Champions League. (Express)
Paris St-Germain are preparing a January loan bid for Tottenham's England midfielder Dele Alli and believe Spurs are prepared to let the 24-year-old leave. (Mail)
Chelsea would need to make David Alaba their highest earning player if they are to bring Bayern Munich's Austrian wing-back, 28, to Stamford Bridge. (Mirror)
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is keen on signing 19-year-old Spain defender Eric Garcia from former club Manchester City. (Sun)
Sheffield United are considering a move for Manchester United's Argentine defender Marcos Rojo, 30, who is keen to leave for regular playing time. (Mail)
Alternatively, the Blades could move for Preston North End's English centre-back Ben Davies, 25, with manager Chris Wilder desperate to add defensive reinforcements in January. (Sky Sports)
Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen's salary at Inter Milan will likely see the out-of-favour 28-year-old priced out of a return to the Premier League. (Telegraph - subscription required)
Red Bull Salzburg's failure to progress in the Champions League has boosted Arsenal's hopes of signing 20-year-old Hungary midfield Dominik Szoboszlai in January. (Football.London)
However, the Gunners expect to face competition from RB Leipzig, with Bayern Munich and Real Madrid also thought to interested. (Sky Sports)
Arteta is hopeful of keeping English 19-year-old Folarin Balogun at Arsenal. The forward's contract expires next summer. (Metro)
West Brom have begun identifying replacements for manager Slaven Bilic, who could lose his job if his side are beaten by Newcastle on Saturday. (Mail)
Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge says the German champions do not need to sign Borussia Dortmund's Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland, 20, because they have Poland striker Robert Lewandowski, 32. (Tuttosport - in Italian)
Aston Villa could look to bolster their attacking options in January if Brazil striker Wesley, 24, has not returned from injury. (Mail)
Manchester United are assessing the success of their loan decisions, with a number of the club's youngsters concerned about a lack of playing time. (MEN)
United's senior players fear the team's inconsistent form is in part due to the number of tactical and selection changes being made by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. (Telegraph - subscription required)
England forward Marcus Rashford, 23, says he wants to remain at Manchester United for the rest of his career. (Times)
Former Netherlands and Arsenal striker Robin van Persie says he urged then-manager Arsene Wenger to sign Italy and Juventus centre-back Giorgio Chiellini, 36, to help Arsenal win the Premier League. (Effe Relativing, via Metro)
- Inside the mind of Jeff Bezos: The Amazon founder has strong beliefs and big plans
- Festive Feelgood Hits: Listen along to a playlist of the greatest Christmas No.1's