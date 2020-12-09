Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Brazil forward Neymar, 28, says that leaving Paris St-Germain "does not cross my mind". (L'Equipe - in French) external-link

PSG president Nasser al-Khelaifi is "very confident" that Neymar and France forward Kylian Mbappe, 21, will agree contract extensions. (L'Equipe - in French) external-link

Chelsea are one of four potential destinations David Alaba's agent has identified for the Austria defender, 28, if he leaves Bayern Munich next summer. The others are Barcelona, Real Madrid and PSG. (Bild, via Sun) external-link

Manchester United have doubts about whether Real Madrid or Juventus can afford to sign their France midfielder Paul Pogba, 27. (ESPN) external-link

Argentine forward Lionel Messi would threaten the financial balance at Paris St-Germain if the 33-year-old joined from Barcelona, says former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger. (Goal) external-link

Jordi Farre says that if he wins the Barcelona presidential election on 24 January, Messi will sign a contract renewal the next day. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Bayern Munich are preparing a move for Barcelona and Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 23. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Brazil striker Hulk, 34, is willing to take a 90% pay cut to seal a free transfer to the Premier League after ending his four-year spell with Shanghai SIPG. (Record, via Sun) external-link

Wolves have been offered the chance to sign Hulk as a replacement for injured Mexico striker Raul Jimenez. (Football Insider) external-link

Arsenal and Wolves are among a number of clubs watching developments with Valencia and Uruguay striker Maxi Gomez. The 24-year-old could be sold next year as the Spanish club look to raise funds. (Mail) external-link

Scouts from Arsenal, Tottenham, Everton and Manchester United will watch Jamaica winger Leon Bailey, 23, in Bayer Leverkusen's Europa League tie with Slavia Prague on Thursday. (Mail) external-link

PSV Eindhoven's Netherlands forward Donyell Malen, 21, is at the top of Borussia Dortmund's list to replace Jadon Sancho if they sell the English winger, 20, next year. (Bild - in German) external-link

Benfica have decided to send on-loan French defender Jean-Clair Todibo, 20, back to Barcelona in January. (Record - in Portuguese) external-link

Benfica are also interested in signing French midfielder Boubakary Soumare, 21, from Lille. (A Bola - in Portuguese) external-link

Dutch forward Sydney van Hooijdonk, 20, could join his father Pierre's former club Nottingham Forest as his NAC Breda contract has a clause which allows him a free transfer in January. Forest's Championship rivals Swansea and Sheffield Wednesday are also interested. (Sun) external-link

Wolves and Burnley are interested in Stoke City's English striker Tyrese Campbell, but the Championship side have already told Rangers that the 20-year-old is not for sale in January. (Football Insider) external-link