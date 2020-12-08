Last updated on .From the section Sport

Athletes last came together for the Island Games in Gibraltar in 2019

Organisers have confirmed Guernsey will host the postponed 2021 Island Games in 2023 after the multi-sport event was originally called off in September.

Confirmed host venues for future events will also move by two years with Orkney hosting in 2025, Ynys Mon (Anglesey) in 2027 and Isle of Man in 2029.

This year's games were originally due to be held between 3 and 9 July.

Around 3,500 competitors and officials from small islands across the world and 1,000 volunteers were set to take part.