Transfer rumours: Ozil, Rudiger, Ramsey, Camavinga, Umtiti, Hulk
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
MLS side DC United are leading the race to sign Arsenal's German midfielder Mesut Ozil, 32. (DHA - in Turkish)
Barcelona are interested in signing Chelsea and Germany centre-back Antonio Rudiger. (ESPN, via Sport)
Juventus and AC Milan could also be in the running to land 27-year-old Rudiger. (Calciomercato - in Italian)
Juventus could sell Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey next summer after the 29-year-old failed to make an impact at the Serie A giants since his move from Arsenal in 2019. (Mail)
France midfielder Eduardo Camavinga has told Rennes he wants to leave next summer. The 18-year-old is of interest to Manchester United. (Mundo Deportivo via Sun)
Samuel Umtiti's return to the Barcelona squad after injury is another step towards leaving the club in January, with Everton and Juventus both interested in the France defender, 27. (Sport - in Spanish)
Brazil striker Hulk, 34, could join a Premier League club on a free transfer in January after ending his four-year spell in China with Shanghai SIPG. (Sun)
Everton's Italy striker Moise Kean, 20, has opened the door to a permanent move to Paris St-Germain after a positive start to his loan spell with the French champions. (Goal)
Leeds United have continued to monitor Marcus Edwards, 22, after the English winger left Tottenham to join Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes in 2019. (Football Insider)
Several Premier League clubs are interested in Spanish midfielder Mikel Vesga, 27, who is out of contract with Athletic Bilbao next summer. (AS - in Spanish)
Championship side Bristol City are among a number of clubs plotting a move to sign English left-back George Cox, 22, who made a permanent move from Brighton to Dutch side Fortuna Sittard last summer. (Football Insider)
