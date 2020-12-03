Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Arsenal and Liverpool are considering a move for Brighton and Mali midfielder Yves Bissouma, 24. (Talksport) external-link

Chelsea's Germany defender Antonio Rudiger, 27, and England defender Fikayo Tomori, 22, could leave during the January transfer window. Rudiger has made just one Premier League start this season, while Tomori is yet to start a top-flight game in 2020-21. (ESPN) external-link

Tottenham, Everton and Atletico Madrid are eyeing a move for Napoli's Poland striker Arkadiusz Milik, 26. (AS) external-link

West Ham will sign Denmark Under-21 defender Frederik Alves Ibsen, 20, from Silkeborg for £1.2m in January. (Sky Sports) external-link

Barcelona have started talks with France forward Ousmane Dembele over a new deal, amid ongoing interest from Manchester United in the 23-year-old. (ESPN) external-link

Manchester United should sack boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and replace him with either Mauricio Pochettino, Antonio Cone or Diego Simeone, says former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan. (Talksport) external-link

Wayne Rooney remains interested in the permanent manager role at Derby County, despite former England team-mate John Terry being linked to the job. (Goal) external-link

Arsenal should sign Crystal Palace's Ivory Coast forward Wilfried Zaha, 28, says David Seaman, who won three league titles and four FA Cups with the Gunners. (Evening Standard) external-link

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho, 57, believes he still has "15 to 20 years" left in his career, meaning he aims to be managing into his 70s. (i sport) external-link

Meanwhile, Arsenal's Uruguay midfielder Lucas Torreira, 24, still has a future with the Gunners despite being loaned to Atletico Madrid, says Gilberto Silva, who won one Premier League title and two FA Cups with the Gunners. (Sun) external-link

Newcastle United want to sign Manchester United's England Under-21 defender Brandon Williams, 20, who has yet to start a Premier League game in 2020-21. (Star) external-link