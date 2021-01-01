New Year, new you? 21 ways to get fit in 2021

Fallen off the fitness wagon? Eaten too many mince pies? Get back on track with our 21 workout suggestions.

January is suddenly upon us and if now isn't the perfect time to get fit, when is the right time? With a fresh new year ahead of you, this is your chance to hit the reset button and get to work on those fitness resolutions.

With workouts ranging from HIIT (high intensity interval training) to low impact yoga, strength training, walking fitness, boxing, dance and calisthenics, there's something for everyone. Promise.

Whether you've had a long break from exercise - or are completely new to fitness - you might be wondering where exactly to start...

Look no further, because here are 21 fitness videos put together by BBC Sport to help you achieve your goals in 2021.

1: 15-minute fat burn - Chloe Ting

Duration: 15 minutes

Equipment: None

It's short but we can't promise it's sweet. If you're looking to fit in a quick blast of exercise, Chloe Ting's 15-minute HIIT class is the one for you.

2: Football fitness - Bradley Simmonds

Duration: 20 minutes

Equipment: None

Want an at-home cardio workout that works your whole body? Then you'll have to give this routine, created by Bradley Simmonds, a try. Designed for football fitness, this workout is also ideal for someone who wants a 20-minute cardio blast.

3: Pilates - Cassey Ho

Duration: 45 minutes

Equipment: Mat

There's nothing quite like zenning out at a pilates studio, and Cassey Ho is brings those calming vibes direct to your living room as she takes you through this 45-minute class. Targeting your abs, arms, obliques, bum and thighs.

4: Six-minute abs

Duration: 6 minutes

Equipment: none

Do you have less than 10 minutes to exercise and no equipment? No problem. This ab workout will get you on your way to being strong and toned in just six minutes.

5: Dance workout

Duration: 40 minutes

Equipment: None

Shake it up hip-hop style as this dance fitness class gives you a fun, upbeat and vigorous workout, but be prepared to sweat!

6: Sunrise cycle - Challenge Sophie

Duration: Optional

Equipment: Bike

This won't just burn calories, it will also be an experience to remember. Let endurance athlete and blogger Sophie Radcliffe explain how getting up early for a cycle can be an awe-inspiring experience.

'See the world waking up in all its glory'

7: Fast walking fitness

Duration: 30 minutes

Equipment: None

This is no walk in the park. Leslie Sansone's number one indoor walking fitness programme is proven to deliver one of the highest calorie burning workouts going, all while lowering the impact on your body. Burn cals and feel good? Yes please.

8: Glute lift

Duration: 10 minutes

Equipment: None

She taught you how to sculpt your core with pilates, now it's your bum's turn. Cassey Ho teaches you how to build strong glutes with targeted body-weight, bum-lifting exercises.

9: 10-minute leg-burner - Joe Wicks

Duration: 10 minutes

Equipment: none

Joe Wicks, the king of home workouts, will take you through 10 different exercises targeting your legs. Stairs will definitely become your enemy the next morning.

10: Open water swim - Challenge Sophie

Duration: Optional

Equipment: Swimwear

There's many health benefits associated with open water swimming external-link - from achieving better sleep, circulation and metabolism, to having healthier skin and a stronger immune system. In this video, fitness expert Sophie Radcliffe shows you why swimming outdoors is a brilliant way to boost your health. You might want to invest in a wet-suit for this one... or wait until the spring when it gets a bit warmer!

'Any stress I had completely disappears'

11: Gentle, relaxing yoga with Adriene

Duration: 21 minutes

Equipment: Yoga mat

Yoga guru Adriene gives you a 21-minute masterclass in 'cozy' yoga - designed to help you stretch out, feel balanced and gently move your energy. A perfect way to help beat those January blues.

12: Jesse Lingard's hardcore HIIT home workout

Duration: 40 minutes

Equipment: Mat/soft surface

Footballer Jesse Lingard's 40-minute workout consists of three rounds of four sets of exercises, including cardio, core and overall strength, with a bonus round if you can hack it!

13: Sunset run - Challenge Sophie

Duration: Optional

Equipment: Trainers

We all know running can be a bit of a slog! In this video, endurance athlete & blogger Sophie Radcliffe explains how going for a run as the sun sets is an amazing way to end the day.

'It doesn’t take much to do something that will make you feel good'

14: Calisthenics strength

Duration: Optional

Equipment: None

Want to know the secret to getting ripped, at any time, in any place and with no equipment? Then look no further than musician and bodybuilder Chris Heria's brilliant guide to elite fitness training from home.

15: Box HIIT

Duration: 17 minutes

Equipment: None

If you're looking to spice up your workout but aren't sure where to start, kickboxing could be the answer. Lasting 17 minutes, it's the perfect workout to do while you're on a lunch break. A challenging workout that works your core, hips, arms and legs, you might be a KB-convert by the end of it. Trust us, you'll feel this one.

16: Park gym - Challenge Sophie

Duration: Optional

Equipment: None

This is the perfect way to get fit on your own terms - just get your running gear on, get down to your local park and use your natural surroundings as your very own fitness suite (saves money on that gym membership too!).

'It's the really simple things outside that make you feel amazing'

17: The perfect push-up

Duration: Optional

Equipment: None

Never underestimate the power of the push-up! If you can't find the motivation to go outside for a run, then smashing out some of these exercises is the perfect way to keep your body ticking over in the New Year. But did you know there is a science to the perfect push-up? No? Well, check this out from ATHLEAN-X...

18: Full body stretch

Duration: 15 minutes

Equipment: Mat/Soft surface

YouTuber and yoga teacher Mady Morrison shows you how to get your daily dose of flexibility, mobility & relaxation. Even better, it only takes up 15 minutes of your day! The perfect way to boost your energy and vitality.

19: Full sweat workout - Kayla Itsines

Duration: 30 minutes

Equipment: None

If you're someone who gets bored easily with workouts then this one is sure to keep you on your toes. With 30 different exercises in 30 minutes, this routine targets the entire body while keeping you guessing what's coming next.

20: Couch to 5k

Duration: 19 minutes

Equipment: Trainers

You've been telling yourself all Christmas that you're going to start 'running in the New Year'. Well, the time has arrived. Remember - running is for anyone and if you make that first push, you might even surprise yourself. But don't do it alone, download the Couch to 5K app, and you can get running in just nine weeks. And who knows, you might even start to enjoy it!

21: Walking - Challenge Sophie

Duration: Optional

Equipment: None

Getting fit isn't always about running and lifting weights - sometimes going for a long walk with a mate or relative can also make you put on a sweat. Do your research beforehand, find a beautiful spot for a stroll, take a water bottle... and don't forget to take that Instagram selfie on top of the mountain!