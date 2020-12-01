Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea are monitoring Brighton's highly rated English defender Ben White, 23. (Sky Sports) external-link

Barcelona are tracking the availability of Arsenal centre-back Shkodran Mustafi, 28, and Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger, 27, with the Germany internationals currently out of favour at their respective clubs. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Arsenal and Tottenham are among several clubs interested in signing Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, 20, with RB Leipzig, AC Milan and Atletico Madrid also keen on the Hungary international. (Eurosport) external-link

Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea will compete to sign Borussia Monchengladbach and Switzerland midfielder Denis Zakaria, 24, in January. (Star) external-link

Tottenham remain interested in Inter Milan and Slovakia defender Milan Skriniar, 25, despite talks between the two clubs breaking down in the summer. (Football Insider) external-link

Ajax and Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana, 24, can still secure a move to a Premier League club next summer after Tottenham and Chelsea cooled their interest. (Mail) external-link

Arsenal are yet to make a bid for Norwich midfielder Emi Buendia, 23, with the Argentine among the January signing options for the Gunners. (Football London) external-link

Former Arsenal midfielder Patrick Vieira, who is now manager at Nice, wants to bring in Gunners and France Under-20 defender William Saliba, 19. (Metro) external-link

Juventus are preparing a double bid for Chelsea's Italy left-back Emerson Palmeri, 26, and France forward Olivier Giroud, 34. (Il Bianco Nero - in Italian) external-link

Barcelona have singled out Atletico Madrid and Brazil defender Felipe Augusto, 31, as a replacement for injured Gerard Pique, 33, with the Spain international out for the season. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

French defender Jean-Clair Todibo, 20, is set to return to Barcelona after failing to play a single minute during his loan stint at Benfica. (Abola - in Portuguese) external-link

Barcelona midfielder Riqui Puig, 21, will be allowed to go out on loan in the January transfer window and the Spain Under-21 international has been offered to Leeds United, RB Leipzig and Monaco. (Eurosport) external-link

Rangers appear set to miss out on English free agent Jack Wilshere, 28, with the odds now in favour of the midfielder returning to Arsenal. (Sun) external-link

Arsenal may use the £32m they could save on five players who are out of contract next summer to bring in reinforcements in the January transfer window. (Football London) external-link