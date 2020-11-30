Transfer rumours: Giroud, Torres, Ferrari, Schuurs, Eriksen, Alaba
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Inter Milan want to bring in Chelsea's France forward Olivier Giroud, 34, on a six-month loan deal in January, with an option to buy. (Tuttosport via Mail)
But Inter could face competition from Serie A rivals Juventus, as their manager Andrea Pirlo wants to bring in four players in January, including Giroud. (Ilbianconero via Calciomercato- in Italian)
Chelsea will open talks with Bayern Munich defender David Alaba, 28, in January as they aim to sign the Austrian on a free transfer when his contract expires next summer. (AS via Sun)
Manchester United are hoping Villarreal could be tempted to take back their former player, 26-year-old Ivorian defender Eric Bailly, as part of their £60m pursuit of the Spanish side's Spain centre-back Pau Torres, 23. (Team Talk)
Liverpool will be able to sign Ajax defender Perr Schuurs if they offer £27m for the 21-year-old. (De Telegraaf via Liverpool Echo)
Tottenham are monitoring Sassuolo centre-back Gian Marco Ferrari, 28, ahead of a possible move for the Italian in January. (90min)
Manchester United could move for Inter Milan midfielder Christian Eriksen, 28, if the Denmark international is not wanted by former club Tottenham. (Football Insider)
Barcelona rejected a 250m euro (£224m) bid from Inter Milan for Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 33, in 2006, according to former president Joan Laporta. (Football Italia)
France and Fulham goalkeeper Alphonse Areola, 27, says he turned down a number of other clubs including Real Madrid and Paris St-Germain in favour of the Premier League club. (Canal+ via Football London)
Rangers winger Ryan Kent's decision to change agents in the summer could lead to the 24-year-old - who was linked to Leeds last summer - moving on from Ibrox, according to former Gers boss Alex McLeish. (Glasgow Evening Times)
Bayern Munich midfielder Javi Martinez, 32, has hinted he will leave the German champions when his contract ends next June, saying he would like to "try something new". (Reuters via Eurosport)
AZ Alkmaar's midfielder Mohamed Taabouni, 18, is set for a move to Italy or Spain in January, with a number of clubs interested in the Netherlands youth international. (Voetbal International - in Dutch)
Newcastle are keen to sign the Eintracht Frankfurt's Jetro Willems, 26, on a permanent deal after the Netherlands defender was forced to cut his loan spell at St James' Park in January because of a serious knee injury. (Shields Gazette)
The Magpies have decided not to offer non-league Hebburn Town striker Cedwyn Scott, 21, a professional contract following a trial. (Newcastle Chronicle)
