Transfer rumours: Pepe, Mbappe, Haaland, Messi, Martinez, Coutinho
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Arsenal are ready to sell Ivory Coast winger Nicolas Pepe if a suitable buyer for the 25-year-old can be found. (Daily Star on Sunday)
Real Madrid's priority is to sign 21-year-old Paris St-Germain and France forward Kylian Mbappe in 2021 before trying to bring in Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland, 20, from Borussia Dortmund in 2022. (AS)
Chelsea are "in the equation" to sign Argentina forward Lionel Messi if the 33-year-old leaves Spanish giants Barcelona. (Spanish football expert Guillem Balague, via Sunday Express)
Barca's Spain defender Gerard Pique, 33, hopes the Nou Camp club can "seduce" Messi to stay. (ESPN)
Inter Milan chief executive Giuseppe Marotta has suggested Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen, 28, will leave the club in the January transfer window. (Sky Sports)
Brazil attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho's agent says the 28-year-old has no plans to leave Barcelona after being linked with Italian side Juventus. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)
Argentina striker Lautaro Martinez wants to leave Inter Milan and has put agent Jorge Mendes in charge of his search for a new club. (Marca)
Manchester City have been tracking Martinez for more than a year, with Barcelona and Real Madrid also interested in the 23-year-old. (Sunday Mirror)
The agent of Sassuolo's Domenico Berardi says the Italy forward is worth 50m euros and that the 26-year-old has no intention of forcing an exit from the Serie A side. (Football Italia)
Six parties are interested in the possible takeover of West Bromwich Albion but owner Guochuan Lai may struggle to achieve his £150m asking price for the Premier League club. (Mail on Sunday)
- Watch 13 FA Cup second-round games on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and app this weekend. Find out more here.