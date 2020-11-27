Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Borussia Dortmund's sporting director Michael Zorc says he can see Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland at the club "for a long time". The 20-year-old is contracted to the Bundesliga side until 2024, but could leave for 75m euros (£67m) in 2022 because of a release clause. (Bild Sport - in German) external-link

Argentina left-back Nicolas Tagliafico, who has been linked with Chelsea and Manchester City, has agreed a contract extension with Ajax which is expected to see the 28-year-old stay at the Dutch club until the end of the season at least. (De Telegraaf - in Dutch) external-link

Liverpool's England right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, 22, says the scheduling of games this season "defies common sense". (Evening Standard) external-link

Premier League clubs have been told to reduce the number of fans allowed back into grounds to 1,000. Sports Ground Safety Authority guidance says test events must take place before 2,000 are permitted. (Telegraph - subscription only) external-link

Anderlecht's Belgian centre-back Marco Kana, 18, says Liverpool would be his dream transfer move. (Walfoot, via Liverpool Echo) external-link

Fulham goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli, 28, is attracting interest from several Premier League clubs. The 28-year-old, who is on loan at Middlesbrough, was called into the England squad by Gareth Southgate in 2018. (Mail) external-link

Burnley's Czech Republic forward Matej Vydra, 28, wants to leave Turf Moor to secure regular first-team football. (Accrington Observer) external-link

AC Milan's technical director Paolo Maldini admits interest in France winger Florian Thauvin, 27, who is out of contract at Marseille in the summer of 2021. (Telefoot, via Football Italia) external-link

Former Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson pledges to help double donations to a food charity and called on more footballers to support England and United forward Marcus Rashford, 23, in his campaign against child hunger. (Times - subscription required) external-link

The backroom staff at Gimnasia y Esgrima - the club Diego Maradona managed when he died - have resigned from their positions. (Mail) external-link

Southampton's Polish defender Jan Bednarek, 24, says a gluten-free diet, using a psychologist and boxing lessons have helped him improve. (Mirror) external-link

English striker Joe Garner, 32, is quitting Wigan Athletic mid-season after agreeing a move to the Indian Super League. (Football Insider) external-link

