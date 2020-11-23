Transfer gossip: Grealish, Henderson, Giroud, Isco, Eriksen

Pep Guardiola wants Manchester City to sign Jack Grealish, having identified the Aston Villa and England midfielder, 25, as a top target in his planned rebuild. (Independent)external-link

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists goalkeeper Dean Henderson "wants to stay at Manchester United", amid reports the 23-year-old England international could leave on loan in January. (Sky Sports)external-link

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard says France forward Olivier Giroud, 34, who is seeking a move in order to secure first-team football ahead of next year's European Championships, is an "important" player and insists he wants him to stay at Stamford Bridge. (Mirror)external-link

Chelsea are hopeful Giroud will stay but will not stand in the way of the France international if he chooses to leave. (Independent)external-link

Real Madrid have not received any offers for their Spain midfielder Isco, 28, who has been linked with Manchester City and Arsenal. (AS)external-link

Borussia Dortmund are ready to renew their interest in Inter Milan's Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen, having been linked with the 28-year-old former Tottenham player earlier in the year. (Tuttermercatoweb - in Italian)external-link

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo is 'positive' that goals will start to arrive from all areas - easing the pressure on top scorer, Mexico striker Raul Jimenez, 29. (Express & Star)external-link

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has told France forward Anthony Martial, 24, that he cannot rest on his laurels at Manchester United after a difficult start to the new season. (Mail)external-link

QPR will again look to bring in a centre-back and send Republic of Ireland Under-21 defender Conor Masterson, 22, out on loan when the transfer window reopens in January. (West London Sport)external-link

Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish is facing a fourth motoring charge of the year after allegedly driving carelessly near the club's training ground last month. (Birmingham Mail)external-link

