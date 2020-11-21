Transfer gossip: Sterling, Jesus, Nunez, Ronaldo, Romero, Giroud
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Manchester City are set to offer England forward Raheem Sterling, 25, a new contract. (Sunday Mirror)
City are also poised to offer Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus, 23, improved terms worth £150,000 a week. (Star on Sunday)
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has made finding a successor to Argentina striker Sergio Aguero, 32, a priority and Benfica's Uruguay forward Darwin Nunez, 21, is on his shortlist. (Sunday Telegraph - subscription required)
Juventus and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 35, is keen on a return to Real Madrid. (Marca)
Manchester United are ready to sell out-of-favour Argentine goalkeeper Sergio Romero, 33, in the January window at a reduced £2.5m. (Star on Sunday)
United risk losing out on highly rated Icelandic midfielder Isak Bergmann Johannesson with Juventus stepping up their interest in IFK Norrkoping's 17-year-old. (Sunday Mirror)
Chelsea's France forward Olivier Giroud, 34, has emerged as a January target for David Beckham's Inter Miami. (Sunday Mirror)
Inter Milan are also monitoring Giroud, plus Liverpool and Netherlands midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, 30. (Corriere dello Sport)
Spain midfielder Isco has informed Real Madrid of his desire to leave and the Spanish giants are willing to sell for around £45m, with Arsenal and Manchester City reportedly keen on the 28-year-old. (Marca)
Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane insists that France defender Raphael Varane, 27, is not for sale, following links with Manchester United. (Goal)
Inter Milan would be interested in a swap deal with Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen, 28, and Manchester United's Brazil midfielder Fred, 27. (Football Italia)
Inter coach Antonio Conte insists Eriksen has already had "many opportunities" to cement himself in the side and will not consider a switch in position to accommodate the midfielder. (Goal)
Manchester United agreed in principle to sign Spain winger Ansu Fati for €150m euros (£133m) last summer, only for Barcelona to call a halt to transfer discussions for the 18-year-old. (Sport)
RB Leipzig's France defender Dayot Upamecano, 22, has liked an Instagram post linking him with a move to Manchester United. (Manchester Evening News)
Paris St-Germain may decide to sell Brazil forward Neymar, 28, in order to prepare a bumper new deal for France forward Kylian Mbappe, 21. (Sport)
England captain Harry Kane, 27, believes that Wales forward Gareth Bale, 31, and ex-England goalkeeper Joe Hart, 33, have made a big impact in the Tottenham dressing room with their experience of winning trophies. (Football London)