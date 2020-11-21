Transfer gossip: Sterling, Jesus, Nunez, Ronaldo, Romero, Giroud

Manchester City are set to offer England forward Raheem Sterling, 25, a new contract. (Sunday Mirror)external-link

City are also poised to offer Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus, 23, improved terms worth £150,000 a week. (Star on Sunday)external-link

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has made finding a successor to Argentina striker Sergio Aguero, 32, a priority and Benfica's Uruguay forward Darwin Nunez, 21, is on his shortlist. (Sunday Telegraph - subscription required)external-link

Juventus and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 35, is keen on a return to Real Madrid. (Marca)external-link

Manchester United are ready to sell out-of-favour Argentine goalkeeper Sergio Romero, 33, in the January window at a reduced £2.5m. (Star on Sunday)external-link

United risk losing out on highly rated Icelandic midfielder Isak Bergmann Johannesson with Juventus stepping up their interest in IFK Norrkoping's 17-year-old. (Sunday Mirror)external-link

Chelsea's France forward Olivier Giroud, 34, has emerged as a January target for David Beckham's Inter Miami. (Sunday Mirror)external-link

Inter Milan are also monitoring Giroud, plus Liverpool and Netherlands midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, 30. (Corriere dello Sport)external-link

Spain midfielder Isco has informed Real Madrid of his desire to leave and the Spanish giants are willing to sell for around £45m, with Arsenal and Manchester City reportedly keen on the 28-year-old. (Marca)external-link

Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane insists that France defender Raphael Varane, 27, is not for sale, following links with Manchester United. (Goal)external-link

Inter Milan would be interested in a swap deal with Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen, 28, and Manchester United's Brazil midfielder Fred, 27. (Football Italia)external-link

Inter coach Antonio Conte insists Eriksen has already had "many opportunities" to cement himself in the side and will not consider a switch in position to accommodate the midfielder. (Goal)external-link

Manchester United agreed in principle to sign Spain winger Ansu Fati for €150m euros (£133m) last summer, only for Barcelona to call a halt to transfer discussions for the 18-year-old. (Sport)external-link

RB Leipzig's France defender Dayot Upamecano, 22, has liked an Instagram post linking him with a move to Manchester United. (Manchester Evening News)external-link

Paris St-Germain may decide to sell Brazil forward Neymar, 28, in order to prepare a bumper new deal for France forward Kylian Mbappe, 21. (Sport)external-link

England captain Harry Kane, 27, believes that Wales forward Gareth Bale, 31, and ex-England goalkeeper Joe Hart, 33, have made a big impact in the Tottenham dressing room with their experience of winning trophies. (Football London)external-link

