Last updated on .From the section Sport

A maximum of 4,000 fans are to be allowed at outdoor events in the lowest-risk areas when the national lockdown in England ends on 2 December, BBC Sport understands.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to make an announcement this afternoon on the return of crowds.

There will be no crowds allowed at sport in the highest-risk areas under the new Covid-19 restrictions for England from 2 December.

More to follow.