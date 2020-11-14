Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester City remain interested in signing Barcelona's Lionel Messi when his contract expires next summer - and a spell with New York City FC could be a temptation for the 33-year-old Argentine (Mundo Deportivo) external-link

But Messi wants assurances that manager Pep Guardiola and striker Sergio Aguero will stay at the Etihad. (El Chiringuito via Mirror) external-link

Liverpool legend Sir Kenny Dalglish believes Reds manager Jurgen Klopp will find the perfect solution to his defensive crisis after injuries to Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. (Liverpool Echo) external-link

Manchester City fans believe a short-term move for their former forward Edin Dzeko, 34, who now plays with Roma, could be a wise decision when the transfer window re-opens in January. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Juventus are leading the race for Bayern Munich's Austrian defender David Alaba, whose contract is set to expire next summer. (Tuttosport- in Italian) external-link

Nations League resumes Who needs what from the tournament's final group games?