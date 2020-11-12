Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham are all interested in Bayern Munich centre-back Jerome Boateng. The German, 32, could move on a free transfer, with Bayern not interested in offering him a new contract. (Bild, via Sun) external-link

Wolves are becoming increasingly annoyed at winger Adama Traore, who has yet to sign a new contract. The Spain international, 24, agreed a contract in principle last week but has not committed to it yet. (90min) external-link

Chelsea will make another bid for West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice in January. The Blues will sell two senior players to fund a move for the 28-year-old. (Football Insider) external-link

Manchester United have made a formal bid to Cristiano Ronaldo's agent in an attempt to sign the Portuguese forward from Juventus. The Serie A champions are willing to let the 35-year-old go if they do not win the Champions League. (Record, via Sport Witness) external-link

Why are Premier League injuries up this year? Data shows a 16% increase compared with the same period last year

Liverpool are considering a move for Netherlands and former Watford defender Daryl Janmaat, 31, as short-term cover to ease their defensive crisis. (Teamtalk) external-link

The Premier League champions also have RB Leipzig and France centre-back Dayot Upamecano, 22, at the top of their list of further defensive reinforcements. (The Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Arsenal have been handed a boost in their attempts to sign RB Salzburg midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, 20, after the Hungarian's agent denied claims he was moving to RB Leipzig. (Mirror) external-link

West Brom boss Slaven Bilic's future remains in doubt - with the club still winless in the Premier League this season - and Charlton's Lee Bowyer is among the names in the frame to replace him. (Mirror) external-link

Denmark and former Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen, 28, says his current situation "is not what I dreamt of". (TV2, via Goal) external-link

Real Madrid will ask their players to take a further wage cut because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. (ESPN) external-link