Transfer gossip: Ronaldo, Boateng, Traore, Rice, Janmaat, Upamecano
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham are all interested in Bayern Munich centre-back Jerome Boateng. The German, 32, could move on a free transfer, with Bayern not interested in offering him a new contract. (Bild, via Sun)
Wolves are becoming increasingly annoyed at winger Adama Traore, who has yet to sign a new contract. The Spain international, 24, agreed a contract in principle last week but has not committed to it yet. (90min)
Chelsea will make another bid for West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice in January. The Blues will sell two senior players to fund a move for the 28-year-old. (Football Insider)
Manchester United have made a formal bid to Cristiano Ronaldo's agent in an attempt to sign the Portuguese forward from Juventus. The Serie A champions are willing to let the 35-year-old go if they do not win the Champions League. (Record, via Sport Witness)
Liverpool are considering a move for Netherlands and former Watford defender Daryl Janmaat, 31, as short-term cover to ease their defensive crisis. (Teamtalk)
The Premier League champions also have RB Leipzig and France centre-back Dayot Upamecano, 22, at the top of their list of further defensive reinforcements. (The Athletic - subscription required)
Arsenal have been handed a boost in their attempts to sign RB Salzburg midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, 20, after the Hungarian's agent denied claims he was moving to RB Leipzig. (Mirror)
West Brom boss Slaven Bilic's future remains in doubt - with the club still winless in the Premier League this season - and Charlton's Lee Bowyer is among the names in the frame to replace him. (Mirror)
Denmark and former Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen, 28, says his current situation "is not what I dreamt of". (TV2, via Goal)
Real Madrid will ask their players to take a further wage cut because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. (ESPN)