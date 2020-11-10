Transfer gossip: Son, Pogba, Ronaldo, Wijnaldum, Alaba, Messi
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Tottenham Hotspur are starting contract talks with South Korea forward Son Heung-min. The 28-year-old is likely to be offered a contract lasting until 2026 and worth £200,000 a week. (Guardian)
Manchester United are planning to sell France midfielder Paul Pogba, 27, during next summer's transfer window. (Talksport)
Juventus are open to a swap deal that would see them trade Portugal winger Cristiano Ronaldo, 35, for Paris St-Germain and Brazil forward Neymar, 28. (Tuttomercato - in Italian)
However, Ronaldo is also considering a return to Manchester United. (ESPN Argentina, via Metro)
Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, 30, has yet to sign a new contract. The Dutchman's deal with the Premier League champions runs out at the end of the season. (Liverpool Echo)
Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has said that Wijnaldum could be "an option in the future" for the Spanish giants. (Sport)
Liverpool have been linked with Austria defender David Alaba but Bayern Munich will not sell the 28-year-old in January, despite his contract running out next summer. (Bild - in German)
Burnley defender James Tarkowski says the club's latest contract offer was "nowhere near" good enough. The Englishman, 27, says he has no intention of re-signing with the Clarets. (Telegraph - subscription required)
Lionel Messi's father and agent has denied reports that the Argentina forward, 33, is planning to switch from Barcelona to Paris St-Germain next season. (Goal)
Arsenal are interested in RB Leipzig's French centre-back Ibrahima Konate, 21, and French midfielder Christopher Nkunku, 22. (Bild - in German)
Athletic Bilbao are considering ex-Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino as their new manager. (Marca - in Spanish)
Crystal Palace and Aston Villa are both interested in Benfica's Portuguese winger Fabio Baptista, 19. (Calciomercato - in Italian)
Barcelona are keen to sign Manchester City's 19-year-old Spanish defender Eric Garcia, with the La Liga champions prepared to offload players to make room in their squad. (AS - in Spanish)
Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas does not expect to sell Netherlands forward Memphis Depay in January, despite Barcelona being linked with a move for the 26-year-old, whose contract with the French club runs out in the summer. (Radio Monte Carlo, via Marca)
Aston Villa's French right-back Frederic Guilbert, 25, will struggle for regular playing time at the club after turning down a move to Bournemouth. (Football Insider)
Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has been reassured that winger Gareth Bale, 31, will be looked after during Wales' friendly against the USA on Thursday. (ESPN)
Real Madrid and Spain full-back Dani Carvajal, 28, is in talks to extend his contract. (Marca - in Spanish)
Tottenham and Everton made bids for Chelsea and France centre-back Kurt Zouma but the Blues wanted 45m euros (£40m) for the 26-year-old. (L'Equipe, via Sport Witness)
Rangers are the favourites to sign ex-West Ham United midfielder Jack Wilshere, 28. Aston Villa and Fulham are also interested in the Englishman. (Sun)
The Football Association will outsource the recruitment of Greg Clarke's successor as chairman and are aiming to make a quick appointment. (ESPN)
