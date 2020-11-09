Transfer rumours: Eriksen, Bale, Romero, Henderson, Giroud, Dembele

Tottenham have been offered the chance to re-sign Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen, 28, from Inter Milan. (Football Insider)external-link

Tottenham could also be offered an opportunity to sign Wales forward Gareth Bale, 31, on a permanent deal from Real Madrid for as little as €15m euros (£13.4m) (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)external-link

Manchester United are delaying a decision on 33-year-old Argentine goalkeeper Sergio Romero's future until a plan for Dean Henderson's development is finalised, with the Englishman, 23, in line for a January loan move. (ESPN)external-link

Olivier Giroud is considering his future at Chelsea and the striker, 34, previously linked with Inter Milan, could seek a move to ensure that he is in the France squad for next summer's European Championship. (Football London)external-link

Manchester United could miss out on Ousmane Dembele in January, with Barcelona now prepared to give their out-of-favour France forward, 23, a starring role in the absence of injured Ansu Fati. (Sport - in Spanish)external-link

Chelsea's attempts to sign former Nottingham Forest defender Anel Ahmedhodzic from Malmo are being blocked, according to the 21-year-old Bosnian's father. (Sun)external-link

Manchester United are concerned about the application of England winger Mason Greenwood, 19, in training. (Times - subscription required)external-link

Manchester United have blocked defender Victor Lindelof, 26, from linking up with the Sweden squad for their friendly with Denmark because of Covid-19 travel restrictions currently in place throughout the United Kingdom. (Goal)external-link

Manchester United will consider sending a trio of 19-year-old players - Northern Ireland midfielder Ethan Galbraith, Spanish midfielder Arnau Puigmal and English full-back Ethan Laird - out on loan in the January transfer window. (Manchester Evening News)external-link

Liverpool have closed the door for the final time at their training base of more than 60 years, Melwood. (Liverpool Echo)external-link

English left-back Aaron Cresswell, 30, wants West Ham to build on their new-found stability under David Moyes after the Hammers boss said his team were no longer a "flaky" side. (London Evening Standard)external-link

