Manchester United have approached former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino about replacing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as the club's next manager. (MEN) external-link

Solskjaer's position is in the balance after back-to-back defeats and he could be sacked if United lose to Everton on Saturday. (Star) external-link

Alternatively, Solskjaer will not be sacked regardless of Saturday's result. (The Athletic) external-link

The Manchester United manager retains the support of the board and is still viewed as a long-term appointment at Old Trafford. (Sky Sports) external-link

Tottenham owner Daniel Levy has offered forward Son Heung-min, 28, the same wages as captain Harry Kane in an attempt to ensure the South Korea international stays at the club. (Express) external-link

Europe's top clubs, including Manchester City, Barcelona and Juventus, are tracking Borussia Monchengladbach's French forward pair Marcus Thuram, 23, and Alassane Plea, 27. (Bild - in German) external-link

Real Madrid could sign France midfielder Paul Pogba, 27, from Manchester United for 60m euros (£54m) next summer. (AS) external-link

Arsenal are set to discuss extending the contract of Egypt midfielder Mohamed Elneny, 28, who has impressed since the start of the season. (Mail) external-link

Bundesliga side Schalke may be willing to allow 20-year-old Turkish centre-back Ozan Kabak to leave for 20m euros (£18m) in January. However, English champions Liverpool are interested in his 19-year-old Finnish team-mate Malick Thiaw. (Bild - in German) external-link

Despite his promising start at Anfield, 23-year-old Portugal forward Diogo Jota was Liverpool's back-up option in the transfer window, behind Watford's Senegal winger Ismaila Sarr, 22. (Mirror) external-link

Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock is considering January approaches for West Brom's Poland midfielder Kamil Grosicki, 32, and Everton's Democratic Republic of the Congo winger Yannick Bolasie, 31. (Northern Echo) external-link

The English Football League has approved the takeover of Championship side Derby County by Abu Dhabi royal family member Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nehayan. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

