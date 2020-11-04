Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge says he wants Austria defender David Alaba to stay at the club, but the decision lies with the 28-year-old. (Bild - in German) external-link

Real Madrid are interested in signing Alaba when his contract expires next summer. (Diario AS, via Mail) external-link

Norway forward Erling Haaland, 20, does not have a release clause in his contract, says Borussia Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke. (Bild - in German) external-link

Barcelona could move for Tottenham's French midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, 23, next summer. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has suggested 19-year-old French centre-back William Saliba could leave on loan in January. (Mail) external-link

Ajax and Mexico defender Edson Alvarez, 23, has revealed his desire to one day join Manchester City. (Voetbalzone, via Goal) external-link

Manchester United missed out on the signing of Bayer Leverkusen's French winger Moussa Diaby, 21, in the summer transfer window. (Bild, via Mail) external-link

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood, 19, is expected to return to the England squad on Thursday. (Guardian) external-link

Arsenal boss Arteta is not ready to talk about extending 28-year-old Egypt midfielder Mohamed Elneny's contract, which expires at the end of the season. (Goal) external-link

Conversations between Spain defender Sergio Ramos, 34, and his club Real Madrid have begun over a new contract. (ESPN) external-link

The Premier League will hold talks with broadcasters as to whether it should continue with the pay-per-view system following a meeting of all 20 clubs on Thursday. (Telegraph) external-link

Former Aston Villa forward Gabriel Agbonlahor says a new contract for Scottish midfielder John McGinn, 26, will be the next major deal announced by the club. (Football Insider) external-link

Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani, 46, says he is open to a multi-club ownership model, similar to that of Red Bull and the City Football Group, the owners of Manchester City. (Yorkshire Evening Post) external-link

