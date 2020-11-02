Last updated on .From the section Sport

Cray Valley Paper Mills are one of 10 non-elite teams in the FA Cup first round

All 40 FA Cup round one ties, including those involving non-elite teams, will be played as planned from 6-9 November.

Elite sports can continue behind closed doors during the four-week lockdown from Thursday but rules on grassroots and amateur sport are to be finalised.

However, the government has confirmed that the 10 non-elite teams left in the FA Cup can play under elite protocols.

The BBC is showing 13 of the ties, with FC United of Manchester v Doncaster on BBC Two on Saturday (17:30 GMT).

There will be live streams of 12 further matches on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website over the weekend.

All the matches will be played behind closed doors, with losing teams set to receive a share of prize money to lessen the financial impact of no fans attending.

What about other amateur sports?

Under the new restrictions many facilities, including gyms and pools, must close, along with other indoor and outdoor leisure centres.

Golf courses and driving ranges have been told to close, while the Lawn Tennis Association says indoor tennis will be halted.

Both golf and tennis are trying to make a case for both to still be permitted outdoors between two individuals from different households in line with restrictions on exercise.

However, BBC sports editor Dan Roan says Public Health England are resisting attempts by golf and tennis to be granted an exemption.

Talks between the sports, Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) officials and experts are ongoing, with the the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Golf set to meet on Monday afternoon.

DCMS select committee chair Julian Knight MP said he did not think a "blanket ban" that includes stopping golf and tennis was the "correct way of going about things".

"These sports are uniquely built for social distancing and they opened safely in the spring in a limited way," Knight told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.

BBC senior sports news reporter Laura Scott says there is little hope that under-18s sport will be exempt and almost no hope of indoor gyms and pools reversing orders to close.