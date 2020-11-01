Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Bayern Munich defender David Alaba has been offered to Real Madrid by his agent Pini Zahavi but Juventus and Inter Milan are also interested in the 28-year-old Austrian, who is out of contract at the end of the season. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

AC Milan have made Barcelona's 21-year-old Brazilian full-back Emerson, who is on loan at Real Betis, their main target for next summer. (Todofichajes - in Spanish) external-link

Brazilian forward Neymar no longer wants to join Barcelona and the 28-year-old would rather stay at Paris St-Germain. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

Napoli manager Gennaro Gattuso has revealed that James Bond star Sir Sean Connery, who died on Saturday, once tried to convince him not to leave Rangers when the Italian was playing there. (Sky Sports) external-link

Former Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri is the leading candidate to replace Beppe Iachini if he is sacked by Fiorentina. (Calciomercato) external-link

Premier League bosses are under increasing pressure to abandon pay-per-view football during the upcoming lockdown. (Sun) external-link

Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus, 23, has shared a picture of himself training with the Manchester City squad as he nears a return to first-team action. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Wolves are planning a move for Middlesbrough's English right-back Djed Spence, 20, in the January transfer window. (Teamtalk via Birmingham Mail) external-link