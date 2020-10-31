Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Inter Milan are willing to sell Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen, with AC Milan, Roma and Lazio interested in signing the 28-year-old former Spurs player for a fee of around £18m. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Defender Phil Jones, 28, fears a potential loan move from Manchester United to Burnley in January is under threat because the Clarets are facing a potential takeover. (Daily Star Sunday) external-link

Real Madrid's Spanish forward Isco, 28, is keen to link up with ex-boss Carlo Ancelotti and former team-mate James Rodriguez at Everton. (Sunday Mirror) external-link

Malmo's 21-year-old Bosnian centre-back Anel Ahmedhodzic is interesting Chelsea, with the Blues planning a £8m bid. (Expressen - in Swedish) external-link

Former France and Arsenal star Robert Pires believes Paris St-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe, 21, would benefit from a move to Real Madrid. (Goal external-link )

Manager Gennaro Gattuso is edging closer to signing a new contract at Napoli, with his current deal due to expire at the end of the season (Sky Italia - in Italian) external-link

Atalanta striker Duvan Zapata is a target for Atletico Madrid, with manager Diego Simeone looking to partner the 29-year-old with Luis Suarez. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

In at the deep end Liverpool defender Philips thrives after Reds injury crisis

Former Argentina forward Diego Maradona has said he would have "loved to play" alongside Liverpool legend Ian Rush. (Liverpool Echo) external-link

Former Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid and Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic, 34, who is a free agent, is said to have "turned down" a move to Aston Villa. (Birmingham Mail) external-link

EFL chairman Rick Parry has accused the Professional Footballers' Association of jeopardising their members' jobs by failing to back salary cap proposals. (Sunday Telegraph - subscription required) external-link