Manchester United are considering a five-year deal for AC Milan's Turkish midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu, 26. (Gazetta dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

Calhanoglu is due to discuss his future with Milan next month. (Mail) external-link

Liverpool target David Alaba could be set for a move after talks with Bayern Munich collapsed. The Austrian defender, 28, is out of contract with Bayern in January. (Bild via Daily Star) external-link

Tottenham's hopes of agreeing a new contract with forward Son Heung-min, 28, have been boosted after the South Korean joined the same agency as manager Jose Mourinho. (TalkSport) external-link

However, Mourinho says that will have no influence on Son's ongoing contract talks. (Star) external-link

English midfielder John Lundstram is set to leave Sheffield United after contract talks broke down. The 26-year-old has been linked with Burnley and Crystal Palace. (Sky Sports) external-link

Barcelona's hopes of keeping Argentine forward Lionel Messi, 33, have been given a significant boost by Josep Maria Bartomeu's resignation as president. (Telegraph) external-link

German fans banned from stadiums amid coronavirus rise Football fans in Germany will again be banned from attending matches as part of new coronavirus measures in the country

Manchester United have joined Barcelona and Juventus in showing interest in Ajax's 18-year-old Dutch midfielder Ryan Gravenberch. (Mirror) external-link

Former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is in talks to become the new Zenit St Petersburg boss. (Championat, via Sun) external-link

Arsenal and Germany defender Shkodran Mustafi says he has not discussed a new contract with the Premier League side. The 28-year-old's current deal ends in the summer. (Evening Standard) external-link

Mustafi wants to extend his stay at Emirates Stadium despite reports that he rejected a new contract in the summer. (Express) external-link

Arsenal wanted to send English midfielder Reiss Nelson out on loan this season however the 20-year-old insisted on staying and fighting for a place in Mikel Arteta's team. (Independent) external-link

Former Arsenal and West Ham midfielder Jack Wilshere, 28, says he is considering "something different" to the Premier League and has not ruled out a move to a Major League Soccer franchise. (Sky Sports) external-link

Atletico Madrid are struggling to find a replacement for Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey, 27, following his move to Arsenal. Their target, Valencia's Central African Republic international Geoffrey Kondogbia, 27, could be out with injury beyond Atletico's extended deadline of 5 November. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger believes a potential European Super League would "destroy" the Premier League. (Guardian) external-link