Transfer rumours: Upamecano, Johannesson, Fati, Lamptey, Mbappe, Sancho, Romero

Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Football gossip logo

Manchester United will move for French RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano, 22, next summer. (Times)external-link

Liverpool are the latest club to scout Iceland Under-21s midfielder Isak Bergmann Johannesson, 17, who plays for IFK Norrkoping in Sweden. (Expressen - in Swedish)external-link

Johannesson has also been watched by Manchester United and Juventus. (Aftonbladet - in Swedish)external-link

Juventus tried to sign Barcelona's Spain forward Ansu Fati, 17, in the summer. (Calcio Mercato - in Italian)external-link

Brighton are to offer England Under-21s full-back Tariq Lamptey, 20, a new contract amid interest from Bayern Munich. (Sun)external-link

Paris St-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe's proposed move to Real Madrid next summer is "done", according to Adil Rami, a former team-mate of the France international, 21. (Metro)external-link

Borussia Dortmund manager Lucien Favre believes speculation around winger Jadon Sancho's proposed move to Manchester United may have caused the 20-year-old England international's drop in form. (Mirror)external-link

Argentine forward Lautaro Martinez, 23, says he "does not know" what will happen in the future but is currently happy at Inter Milan. (AS - in Spanish)external-link

Manchester City's Algeria winger Riyad Mahrez, 29, is open to one day returning to France and joining boyhood club Marseille. (Sun)external-link

Barcelona will attempted to sign PSV Eindhoven and the Netherlands striker Donyell Malen, 21, if they fail to complete a deal for Memphis Depay. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)external-link

Manchester United's 33-year-old Argentine goalkeeper Sergio Romero has been offered the chance to re-join Racing Club de Avellaneda, but he will need to take a major pay cut. (Star)external-link

Championship side Birmingham City are among the clubs interested in signing former Brazil forward and free agent Alexandre Pato, 31. (Calciomercato)external-link

Arsenal's technical director Edu overruled manager Mikel Arteta in signing Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey, 27, ahead of Lyon's 22-year-old France international Houssem Aouar. (L'Equipe, via Express)external-link

Arsenal face competition from French champions PSG and Italian champions Juventus to sign Aouar. (Sun)external-link

Wednesday's Guardian back page: Liverpool hold nerve thanks to Jota
Wednesday's Guardian back page: Liverpool hold nerve thanks to Jota
Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC