Manchester United will move for French RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano, 22, next summer. (Times) external-link

Liverpool are the latest club to scout Iceland Under-21s midfielder Isak Bergmann Johannesson, 17, who plays for IFK Norrkoping in Sweden. (Expressen - in Swedish) external-link

Johannesson has also been watched by Manchester United and Juventus. (Aftonbladet - in Swedish) external-link

Juventus tried to sign Barcelona's Spain forward Ansu Fati, 17, in the summer. (Calcio Mercato - in Italian) external-link

Brighton are to offer England Under-21s full-back Tariq Lamptey, 20, a new contract amid interest from Bayern Munich. (Sun) external-link

Paris St-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe's proposed move to Real Madrid next summer is "done", according to Adil Rami, a former team-mate of the France international, 21. (Metro) external-link

Bartomeu resigns as Barca president Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu resigns

Borussia Dortmund manager Lucien Favre believes speculation around winger Jadon Sancho's proposed move to Manchester United may have caused the 20-year-old England international's drop in form. (Mirror) external-link

Argentine forward Lautaro Martinez, 23, says he "does not know" what will happen in the future but is currently happy at Inter Milan. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

Manchester City's Algeria winger Riyad Mahrez, 29, is open to one day returning to France and joining boyhood club Marseille. (Sun) external-link

Barcelona will attempted to sign PSV Eindhoven and the Netherlands striker Donyell Malen, 21, if they fail to complete a deal for Memphis Depay. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Manchester United's 33-year-old Argentine goalkeeper Sergio Romero has been offered the chance to re-join Racing Club de Avellaneda, but he will need to take a major pay cut. (Star) external-link

Championship side Birmingham City are among the clubs interested in signing former Brazil forward and free agent Alexandre Pato, 31. (Calciomercato) external-link

Arsenal's technical director Edu overruled manager Mikel Arteta in signing Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey, 27, ahead of Lyon's 22-year-old France international Houssem Aouar. (L'Equipe, via Express) external-link

Arsenal face competition from French champions PSG and Italian champions Juventus to sign Aouar. (Sun) external-link