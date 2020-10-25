Transfer rumours: Dybala, Mbappe, Milik, Rojo, Upamecano, Aouar
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Juventus and Argentina striker Paulo Dybala, 26 - who has been linked with Tottenham and Manchester United - is in talks over a new deal with the Italian club. (Sky Sports)
France striker Kylian Mbappe, 21, plans on winning the Champions League at Paris St-Germain before moving on to a "big club", according to former PSG midfielder and current club ambassador Youri Djorkaeff. (Goal)
Poland striker Arkadiusz Milik, who looked set to join Juventus next summer, could leave Napoli in January, with Tottenham and Everton interested in the 26-year-old. (Calciomercato via Mail)
Sheffield United want to take Manchester United's Argentina defender Marcos Rojo, 30, on loan in January. (Sun)
Manchester United missed out on signing RB Leipzig's 21-year-old France defender Dayot Upamecano - now valued about £55m - because of a row over £200,000 five years ago. (Sun)
Arsenal remain keen on signing Lyon and France midfielder Houssem Aouar, 22, but face competition from Paris St-Germain and Juventus. (Tuttosport - in Italian)
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says he has been "honest" with out-of-favour German midfielder Mesut Ozil, 32, despite the player's agent claiming there has been a lack of transparency over his exile from the squad. (Mirror)
Liverpool may decide not to sign a centre-back in January and wait for a longer-term prospect next summer, despite the serious injury to 29-year-old Netherlands defender Virgil van Dijk. (Liverpool Echo)
Real Madrid's Croatia midfielder Luka Modric, 35, insists he is "too old" to emulate Wales forward Gareth Bale, 31, and return to Tottenham. (FourFourTwo via Marca)
Manchester City and Algeria winger Riyad Mahrez, 29, has refuted claims in the French media that he openly discussed the possibility of joining Paris St-Germain. (Manchester Evening News)
Newcastle's England midfielder Jonjo Shelvey, 28, is facing further assessment on a hernia injury that is set to lead to an operation. (Newcastle Chronicle)
Brighton's England midfielder Adam Lallana, 32, says when he realised he was no longer required at Liverpool he treated every day at Anfield "like it was my last". (Liverpool Echo)
Juventus and Barcelona are interested in Ajax and Netherlands Under-19 midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, 18. (Tuttosport - in Italian)
Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has described the social media abuse aimed at his players following the Merseyside derby as "unfair" and "unacceptable". (Liverpool Echo)